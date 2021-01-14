New KLF documentary ‘Welcome To The Dark Ages’ out now (watch the trailer)

The KLF welcomed 2021 by putting a collection of their '80s and '90s hits, like "3 AM Eternal" and "Justified and Ancient," on streaming services for the first time ever. They're doing a little more looking back with a new documentary, Welcome To The Dark Ages, which is out now.

Directed by Paul Duane, the film looks at KLF conspirators Bill Drummond and Jimmy Cauty's "Welcome to the Dark Ages" festival they put on in Liverpool back in 2017, as well as their plan to build The People's Pyramid which is made of bricks containing ashes of dead people. There's also a little on the duo's fascinating, hilarious, subversive history, and the film features music from Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs. Here's the official synopsis:

In 2017 Bill Drummond & Jimmy Cauty, formerly The KLF, returned after 23 years of silence - but they were no longer a pop group. They were now undertakers, planning to build a monument, the People's Pyramid, out of bricks made from the remains of dead people. The process was dubbed MuMufication (referencing the KLF creation The Justified Ancients of MuMu). They’ve set a deadline of 2023 to find a permanent venue for the 23-foot-high pyramid, which will contain 34,952 bricks and could take over 200 years to complete. The diverse cast of characters includes Paul Sullivan, a conceptual architect, Paul Conroy, a famous war photographer, Gimpo, the band’s roadie and the guy who filmed the notorious film Watch the K Foundation Burn a Million Quid; and Claire and Rupert Callendar, a pair of undertakers from the firm, Green Funeral Company. To date, 3000 people have signed up for Mumufication, the youngest of which was five months old at the time. That leaves only 31,592 to go.

You can rent or buy Welcome to the Dark Ages here and watch the trailer below.