New major Lou Reed exhibit coming to New York Public Library

Back in 2017, the New York Public Library acquired Lou Reed's archives, and in 2019 made them available for viewing. Now the NYPL has announced a major exhibition titled "Lou Reed: Caught Between the Twisted Stars," which will open at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts on March 2 -- which would've been Lou's 80th birthday -- and run through August 27.

The exhibition will "showcase rare and never-before-displayed material from The Lou Reed Archive spanning Reed’s creative life from his 1958 Freeport High School band, The Shades, to his final performances in 2013," the NYPL said in a statement (via Gothamist) who call it a "panoramic picture" of Reed's life. It will will feature photographers’ original prints and contact sheets, handwritten lyrics, personal correspondence, studio notes, album proofs, press, tour posters, audio and video of performances and interviews, and Reed’s personal book and record collections.

Stay tuned for more info on"Lou Reed: Caught Between the Twisted Stars."

Todd Haynes' anticipated The Velvet Underground documentary will be out October 15, and I'll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to The Velvet Underground & Nico, that features Iggy Pop, Courtney Barnett, Kurt Vile, Sharon Van Etten & Angel Olsen, and more, is out this Friday.

"Caught Between the Twisted Stars" is a line from Lou Reed's "Romeo Had Juliette" which is on his 1988 album New York. You can pick up classic Velvet Underground and Lou Reed albums on vinyl, not to mention books on Reed and VU, in the BV shop.