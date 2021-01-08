New Mercyful Fate-era King Diamond Action Figure on the way

Super7 have made 3.75" ReAction figures based on King Diamond before, as well as a larger 7" ULTIMATE figure of his Mercyful Fate era. They're now returning to that era for a new ReAction figure, which was designed to throw back to his 1982 mini-tour of Europe, with corpse paint and a gold cape. You can see the figure and packaging below; it's available for presale now, and scheduled to begin shipping later this month.

Speaking of Mercyful Fate, they're currently set to headline Sunday of this year's Psycho Las Vegas, which was rescheduled from 2020 to August 20-22, 2021.

Meanwhile, you can find some other ReAction Figures for sale in our new web store, as well as vinyl copies of King Diamond's In Concert 1987 - Abigail and Songs for the Dead Live (a limited edition double album).

--

--