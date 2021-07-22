New Metallica Vans w/ Pushead art on the way

Metallica is teaming up with Vans again for their fourth collection together. This one is inspired by the upcoming 30th anniversary of 1991's The Black Album in August, and features regular collaborator Pushead's "Sad But True" art on Sk8-Hi and Classic Slip-On sneakers. They also feature silver Metallica logos printed on the heel stay. Take a closer look at both shoes below.

The new Metallica x Vans designs will be available to Vans Family members on July 25th, and in Metallica's online store on July 26.

Meanwhile, Metallica are releasing a 53-track covers compilation, and we've already heard St. Vincent, Jason Isbell, OFF!, J Balvin, Kamasi Washington, and more put their spin on The Black Album's songs.

You can order The Black Album as a remastered deluxe box set, or on black double vinyl. Check out those, plus lots more Metallica vinyl and merch, in our store.