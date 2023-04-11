New ‘Metalocalypse’ film, Dethklok/Babymetal tour, and new albums on the way
There's a new film on the way from Adult Swim's Metalocalypse called Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar, and the series' on-screen band Dethklok are also doing a 29-date North American co-headlining tour with Babymetal. There's also a soundtrack for the film and a new Dethklok album, Dethalbum IV, arriving this year.
"It’s very surreal having so much new Metalocalypse and Dethklok this year with the trifecta of the tour, movie and album," said writer/director/creator Brendon Small. "I’m so excited to get on the road with the powerful Babymetal, and to celebrate all the hard work that team Metalocalypse and Dethklok put in over the last two years and beyond!"
The BABYKLOK tour, which includes support from guitar virtuoso Jason Richardson (also of All That Remains and formerly of Born of Osiris, Chelsea Grin, and All Shall Perish), includes a NYC show on September 15 at Hammerstein Ballroom. All dates are listed below.
The upcoming Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar film will feature King Diamond, Thundercat, Kirk Hammett, Jon Hamm, Scott Ian, and more. The synopsis reads: "The all-new animated movie begins after the heroic rescue of Toki Wartooth; Dethklok frontman Nathan Explosion finds himself traumatized in a BRUTAL professional and romantic flat-spin, all while he is tasked with fulfilling the prophecy and confronting the ultimate songwriting challenge to save the planet. Can Nathan Explosion look beyond his brutally damaged ego to save his band, stop the Metalocalypse, and finally face the ultimate evil: Salacia?"
Dethklok / Babymetal -- 2023 Tour Dates
Wed-Aug-30-23 Houston, TX 713 Music Hall
Thu-Aug-31-23 Dallas, TX South Side Ballroom
Sat-Sep-02-23 Orlando, FL Orlando Amphitheater
Sun-Sep-03-23 Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy
Tue-Sep-05-23 Nashville, TN Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Wed-Sep-06-23 Cleveland, OH Agora Theatre
Fri-Sep-08-23 Pittsburgh, PA UPMC Events Center
Sat-Sep-09-23 Wallingford, CT Toyota Oakdale Theatre
Sun-Sep-10-23 Alton, VA Blue Ridge Rock Festival
Tue-Sep-12-23 Philadelphia, PA The Mann Center
Thu-Sep-14-23 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Fri-Sep-15-23 New York, NY Hammerstein Ballroom
Sun-Sep-17-23 Sterling Heights, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
Mon-Sep-18-23 Toronto, ONT RBC Echo Beach
Wed-Sep-20-23 Grand Rapids, MI GLC Live at 20 Monroe
Thu-Sep-21-23 Chicago, IL Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Sat-Sep-23-23 Louisville, KY Louder Than Life Festival
Sun-Sep-24-23 Milwaukee, MN The Rave/Eagles Club
Mon-Sep-25-23 Minneapolis, MN The Fillmore
Wed-Sep-27-23 St. Louis, MO Saint Louis Music Park
Thu-Sep-28-23 Omaha, NE Steelhouse Omaha
Sat-Sep-30-23 Denver, CO Fillmore Auditorium
Sun-Oct-01-23 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex
Tue-Oct-03-23 Vancouver, BC PNE Forum
Wed-Oct-04-23 Seattle, WA WaMu Theater
Sat-Oct-07-23 Sacramento, CA Aftershock Festival
Sun-Oct-08-23 Las Vegas, NV Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort
Tue-Oct-10-23 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theater
Wed-Oct-11-23 Los Angeles, CA YouTube Theater