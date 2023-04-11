New ‘Metalocalypse’ film, Dethklok/Babymetal tour, and new albums on the way

There's a new film on the way from Adult Swim's Metalocalypse called Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar, and the series' on-screen band Dethklok are also doing a 29-date North American co-headlining tour with Babymetal. There's also a soundtrack for the film and a new Dethklok album, Dethalbum IV, arriving this year.

"It’s very surreal having so much new Metalocalypse and Dethklok this year with the trifecta of the tour, movie and album," said writer/director/creator Brendon Small. "I’m so excited to get on the road with the powerful Babymetal, and to celebrate all the hard work that team Metalocalypse and Dethklok put in over the last two years and beyond!"

The BABYKLOK tour, which includes support from guitar virtuoso Jason Richardson (also of All That Remains and formerly of Born of Osiris, Chelsea Grin, and All Shall Perish), includes a NYC show on September 15 at Hammerstein Ballroom. All dates are listed below.

The upcoming Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar film will feature King Diamond, Thundercat, Kirk Hammett, Jon Hamm, Scott Ian, and more. The synopsis reads: "The all-new animated movie begins after the heroic rescue of Toki Wartooth; Dethklok frontman Nathan Explosion finds himself traumatized in a BRUTAL professional and romantic flat-spin, all while he is tasked with fulfilling the prophecy and confronting the ultimate songwriting challenge to save the planet. Can Nathan Explosion look beyond his brutally damaged ego to save his band, stop the Metalocalypse, and finally face the ultimate evil: Salacia?"

Babyklok loading...

Dethklok / Babymetal -- 2023 Tour Dates

Wed-Aug-30-23 Houston, TX 713 Music Hall

Thu-Aug-31-23 Dallas, TX South Side Ballroom

Sat-Sep-02-23 Orlando, FL Orlando Amphitheater

Sun-Sep-03-23 Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy

Tue-Sep-05-23 Nashville, TN Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Wed-Sep-06-23 Cleveland, OH Agora Theatre

Fri-Sep-08-23 Pittsburgh, PA UPMC Events Center

Sat-Sep-09-23 Wallingford, CT Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Sun-Sep-10-23 Alton, VA Blue Ridge Rock Festival

Tue-Sep-12-23 Philadelphia, PA The Mann Center

Thu-Sep-14-23 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Fri-Sep-15-23 New York, NY Hammerstein Ballroom

Sun-Sep-17-23 Sterling Heights, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

Mon-Sep-18-23 Toronto, ONT RBC Echo Beach

Wed-Sep-20-23 Grand Rapids, MI GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Thu-Sep-21-23 Chicago, IL Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Sat-Sep-23-23 Louisville, KY Louder Than Life Festival

Sun-Sep-24-23 Milwaukee, MN The Rave/Eagles Club

Mon-Sep-25-23 Minneapolis, MN The Fillmore

Wed-Sep-27-23 St. Louis, MO Saint Louis Music Park

Thu-Sep-28-23 Omaha, NE Steelhouse Omaha

Sat-Sep-30-23 Denver, CO Fillmore Auditorium

Sun-Oct-01-23 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex

Tue-Oct-03-23 Vancouver, BC PNE Forum

Wed-Oct-04-23 Seattle, WA WaMu Theater

Sat-Oct-07-23 Sacramento, CA Aftershock Festival

Sun-Oct-08-23 Las Vegas, NV Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort

Tue-Oct-10-23 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theater

Wed-Oct-11-23 Los Angeles, CA YouTube Theater