New MF DOOM & Czarface album ‘Super What?’ gets surprise release (listen)

Before the legendary MF DOOM's life was sadly cut short at age 49 last year, he was prolific as ever and left behind a vault of unreleased music. The news recently broke that DOOM and Madlib's Madvillainy sequel was "85% done" and could see the light of day, and today it was revealed that DOOM and Czarface (Inspectah Deck, 7L & Esoteric) had completely finished a followup to 2018's Czarface Meets Metal Face called Super What? which they intended to release in April 2020 but halted the release due to COVID. Now, that album has been released. It features DMC, Del The Funky Homosapien, Kendra Morris, and Godforbid. Czarface writes:

Czarface & MF DOOM: "Super What?" was recorded and slated to drop in April of 2020. When COVID-19 struck and the world stopped, we chose to pull it, focus on family, and fine tune a few elements on it. What you'll be hearing was finalized, mixed & mastered in the summer of 2020, and it's our honor and privilege to share it with you Friday. I speak for everyone involved when I say we were incredibly fortunate to have collaborated with DOOM...he was a one-of-a-kind, never-to-be-duplicated emcee, producer, and visionary. We wish peace and healing to his family, friends and everyone touched by the gifts he shared with the planet. MF DOOM FOREVER.

Fans of Czarface Meets Metal Face or any of MF DOOM and Czarface's other recent releases know they can expect quality work from these two, and Super What? does not disappoint. Compared to the psychedelic comic book rap of Czarface Meets Metal Face, this one feels a little more like classic East Coast boom bap at times, but it's still MF DOOM and Czarface so it still spends plenty of time in outer space. It's a great, quick listen (10 songs in under a half hour), and it serves as a reminder that DOOM remained at the top of his game up through his very last days. Stream it below.

