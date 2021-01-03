New Music Out This Week: Jeff Rosenstock, Grimes, Amanda Shires, Foo Fighters, Black Keys & more

We haven't been posting as much this week because of the holidays, but a handful of cool songs, videos, and albums came out since the new music roundup we posted on Christmas day, so here's all the cool stuff we came across from the past week or so, all in one place...

JEFF ROSENSTOCK - "ILLEGAL FIREWORKS AND HIDING BOTTLES IN THE SAND"

Jeff Rosenstock continues to add songs to his 2020 DUMP project on Bandcamp, and the latest (11th) addition is "Illegal Fireworks And Hiding Bottles In The Sand," a fuller version of the fuzzy, shoegazy pop song that Jeff wrote for the end credits of Craig of the Creek.

--

THE BLACK KEYS - "KEEP MY NAME OUTTA YOUR MOUTH" & "BLACK MUD PART II"

The Black Keys reissued their big breakthrough Brothers for its 10th anniversary, and it includes these two previously unreleased songs from the era: the swaggering, swampy "Keep My Name Outta Your Mouth" and the psychedelic "Black Mud Part II."

--

GRIMES - MISS ANTHROPOCENE REMIXES

Grimes has released a 'Rave Edition' of her 2020 album Miss Anthropocene with remixes by Channel Tres, Richie Hawtin, Modeselektor, BloodPop, and more.

--

CEREMONY - "INTO THE WAYSIDE PART V"

Shapeshifting punks Ceremony have given Rohnert Park a 10th anniversary reissue via Bridge Nine, and they've also released "Doldrums (Friendly City)" as a single with the previously unreleased doomy instrumental "Into The Wayside Part V."

--

PORTRAYAL OF GUILT - 2020 WILL BURN IN HELL FOREVER

Genre-defying screamo/metal band Portrayal of Guilt's anticipated sophomore LP We Are Always Alone drops 1/21 via Closed Casket Activities, and while you wait, they've released this video which is part live session, part music video, and fully awesome.

--

AMANDA SHIRES - "THAT'S ALL" (GENESIS COVER)

Amanda Shires has put her genre-defying country twist (and trap beats) on a cover of Genesis' 1983 classic "That's All," turning the song into something she can call her own while staying just faithful enough to the original. She calls the song "a true Covid anthem," and her cover comes with a very topical video.

--

NOEL GALLAGHER'S HIGH FLYING BIRDS - "WE’RE GONNA GET THERE IN THE END" (DEMO)

Former Oasis co-leader Noel Gallagher has released a new High Flying Birds track (which he says it's just a demo, though it's pretty fleshed out), and it's a soaring, climactic, arena-sized rock song.

--

BESNARD LAKES - "FEUDS WITH GUNS"

Here's another gorgeous track from The Besnard Lakes Are the Last of the Great Thunderstorm Warnings which is out January 29.

--

FOO FIGHTERS - "NO SON OF MINE"

Foo Fighters have released another single off their upcoming album Medicine At Midnight (due 2/5 via RCA/Roswell), and this one's more of a rocker compared to the soul-inspired "Sbame Shame."

--

BARRY GIBB - "WORDS" (ft. DOLLY PARTON)

Barry Gibb's new album GREENFIELDS: The Gibb Brothers Songbook, Vol. 1 comes out on Friday (1/8), and it features this reworked Bee Gees classic which is now a countrified duet with Dolly Parton.

--

VISCERAL COLLAPSE (NAPALM DEATH, VENOMOUS CONCEPT) - "KNOWLE ROAD"

Visceral Collapse is an "extension" of Venomous Concept and features that band's members Shane Embury (also of Napalm Death), Kevin Sharp (also of Brutal Truth), and John Cooke (touring guitarist for ND), and their first release is this 25-minute offering of filthy industrial metal.

--

DARK SKY BURIAL (NAPALM DEATH) - "OMISOKA"

More from Shane Embury: he released this new 8-minute track with his ambient solo project Dark Sky Burial.

--

GHETTO YOUTHS INTERNATIONAL - SET UP SHOP, VOL. 4

Ghetto Youths International, the label founded by Bob Marley's sons Ziggy, Stephen, Julian, and Damian, have released a new compilation with new music from all four of them (and from Stephen's children Jo Mersa and Yohan), plus Third World, Busy Signal, Chronixx, Kabaka Pyramid, Black Am I, Salaam Remi and more. Fans of anything from classic reggae to the genre's current wave should find plenty to like here.

--

SKILLIBENG - THE PRODIGY

Rising dancehall star Skillibeng used the holiday season (and his 24th birthday) to drop his anticipated mixtape, The Prodigy. It offers up 35 songs across its hour and 45 minute running time, with appearances by Popcaan, Dre Island, Tommy Lee Sparta, Prince Swanny, and Jakal, and it's full of great moments.

--

KYLIE MINOGUE & DUA LIPA - "REAL GROOVE" (STUDIO 2054 REMIX)

Kylie Minogue recently joined Dua Lipa during her Studio 2054 livestream to perform her song "Real Groove" from this year's DISCO, and now the two singers have officially released their collaborative version of the track.

--

ZEGEMA BEACH RECORDS - ZAMPLER #16 - KILL THEM ALL

The always-trusty screamo (and more) label Zegema Beach Records put out a new sampler with tracks by Naedr, Orphan Donor, Eyelet (the title track of their newly-released album

The Devil Shining Out Your Eyes), Stormlight, To Be Gentle, Off Minor, Mouthing, Blue Noise, Coma Regalia, Piquee, Crowning, Apostles of Eris, Glassing, Infant Island, and more.

--

JASON ANDERSON - "THE HOPEFUL"

Jason Anderson has a new EP on the way, but first he released this new track, a gorgeously melancholic version of a song that's been in his repertoire for years.

--

VOMIT FORTH - 2021 PROMO

Connecticut hardcore-infused death metallers Vomit Forth will be recording their debut LP Seething Malevolence in 2021, but first they dropped this promo on Maggot Stomp featuring two killer new songs and a great cover of Brutal Truth's "Ill Neglect."

--

NOSEBLEED - "MAKE UP YOUR MIND"

UK punks Nosebleed (not to be confused with the Richmond hardcore band of the same name) have a new rock and roll-inspired song that they say is "about having an awful time being released at the end of an awful year."

--

RAW PLASTIC - PROMO 2020

Raw Plastic is the new project of Sebastian Polus and Bastian Najde (who are both in Polish bands Syndrom Paryski and Revive), and they dropped this new surfy, shoegazy punk promo on New Morality Zine.

--

BLAIR - "NEEDLE"

Brooklyn's Blair offer up knotty, experimental emo/indie rock on this very promising new single "Needle." It's their second track of 2020, following May's "Nothing Helps."

--

R.A.P. FERREIRA - BOB'S SON

R.A.P. Ferreira released one of our favorite rap albums of 2020 with Purple Moonlight Pages, and he followed it on New Year's Day with this psychedelic ode to poet Bob Kaufman, produced by his scallops hotel moniker. (The full name of the album is bob's son: R​.​A​.​P. Ferreira in the garden level cafe of the scallops hotel.)

--

BILL CALLAHAN & BONNIE 'PRINCE' BILLY - "ROOFTOP GARDEN" (LOU REED COVER FT. GEORGE XYLOURIS)

Read more about the latest in Bill Callahan and Bonnie 'Prince' Billy's covers series here.

--

ELVIS COSTELLO - "FAREWELL, OK 2020"

In a very divisive year one thing most of us can agree on is we're glad it's over. Certainly Elvis Costello does, and he's written a song about it.

--

38 SPESH - INTERSTATE 38

Rochester, New York rapper/producer 38 Spesh put out a new album featuring Benny the Butcher, Che Noir, Elcamino, Ransom, and others, and you can read more about it here.

--

