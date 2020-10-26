new ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000′ shorts ft. Joel Hodgson out this week

Two new Mystery Science Theater 3000 shorts are being released this week featuring original host and series creator Joel Hodgson, Bill Corbett (who played Crow T. Robot during the Sci-Fi Channel years) and J. Elvis Weinstein (the original voice of Tom Servo). The shorts they're watching are “A Busy Day At The County Fair” and “Behind The Scenes At The Supermarket.” The shorts were created for a fundraiser to help rebuild Minneapolis-based Native American youth organization MIGIZI's facility, which was damaged when fires from a nearby police precinct spread during the protests over the death of George Floyd.

They've already raised $45K for MIGIZI, and are hoping to raise even more with the premiere on Friday (10/30) as part of Hodgson's second annual Puppet Camp. This telethon-style event will also feature appearances from Puddle Pity Party, TikTok star Toiley T. Paper, and puppeteer Wayne White (Pee-Wee’s Playhouse, Beauty is Embarrassing). The cast of Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live will host, and the evening will also features appearances by Hodgson, Corbett and Weinstein. You can watch via MST3K's Facebook and YouTube. More info is here and flyer is below.

In related news, former MST3K "mads" Trace Beaulieu (Dr. Clayton Forrester) and Frank "TV's Frank" Conniff have released a short film where they riff on '70s educational film "Halloween Safety." You can watch that below. The Mads also have an upcoming livestream on November 17 where they'll be riffing on 1957 sci-fi/horror flick The Brain from Planet Arous (tickets).