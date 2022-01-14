New Netflix series ‘Archive 81′ scored by Geoff Barrow & Ben Salisbury (listen)

New Netflix horror series Archive 81 premiered today. It's based loosely on the podcast of the same name and was created by Rebecca Sonnenshine (The Boys, The Vampire Diaries) and is produced by James Wan and Michael Clear, who gave us The Conjuring series and Malignant. Here's the synopsis:

Archive 81 follows archivist Dan Turner (Mamoudou Athie), who takes a job restoring a collection of damaged videotapes from 1994. Reconstructing the work of a documentary filmmaker named Melody Pendras (Dina Shihabi), he is drawn into her investigation of a dangerous cult at the Visser apartment building. As the season unfolds across these two timelines, Dan slowly finds himself obsessed with uncovering what happened to Melody. When the two characters form a mysterious connection, Dan becomes convinced he can save her from the terrifying end she met 25 years ago.

You can watch the trailer below. Adding eerie atmosphere to series is the score by Geoff Barrow (Portishead, Beak>) and Ben Salisbury, who together did the amazing scores for Ex Machina, Annihilation, Devs, Black Mirror, and more. “Not often in our world of film scoring work can it be described as ‘fun’ but we really enjoyed working on Archive 81 even though it was mainly done on zoom calls due to Covid," says Geoff. "It was a great team of people to work with.”

The Archive 81 soundtrack is out now digitally via Invada / Lakeshore Records, and will be out on vinyl and CD later this year. You can listen to the whole thing below.