New Nick Cave & Warren Ellis documentary on the way

There's a new documentary and about Nick Cave and Warren Ellis on the way, Deadline reports. This Much I Know To Be True was directed by their frequent collaborator Andrew Dominik, and is a companion piece to their 2016 performance film/documentary One More Time With Feeling. It's due out later in 2022.

The film was shot in 2021 in London and Brighton, and will feature Nick and Warren' first performances of songs from Carnage and Ghosteen, interspersed with segments that will "illuminate the cosmology and themes of the music." Nick will also talk about his The Red Hand Files site where he answers letters from fans, and we'll get a look at the series of sculptures "depicting the life of the Devil" that he's working on. Marianne Faithful will also make an appearance.

Nick and Warren are set to begin their North American tour in March.