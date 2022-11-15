New NYC venue Racket announces initial lineup
Bowery Presents is opening a new venue, Racket, in the Manhattan space that previously housed Highline Ballroom, and they've announced the initial lineup. It begins with Real Estate on January 7, 2023, and also includes dates from TR/ST, Anna of the North, Model/Actriz, City of the Sun, and more. See all scheduled dates so far below.
Tickets to all new dates go on sale Friday, November 18 at 10 AM.
RACKET: INITIAL LINEUP
Real Estate – Jan 7, 2023
Little Big – Jan 20, 2023
TR/ST – Feb 17, 2023
American Authors – Feb 18, 2023
Cowgirl Clue – Mar 11, 2023
Anna of the North – Mar 18, 2023
Wild Child – April 14, 2023
Model/Actriz - April 20, 2023
Joywave – April 25, 2023
City of the Sun – April 29, 2023