New NYC venue Racket announces initial lineup

Bowery Presents is opening a new venue, Racket, in the Manhattan space that previously housed Highline Ballroom, and they've announced the initial lineup. It begins with Real Estate on January 7, 2023, and also includes dates from TR/ST, Anna of the North, Model/Actriz, City of the Sun, and more. See all scheduled dates so far below.

Tickets to all new dates go on sale Friday, November 18 at 10 AM.

RACKET: INITIAL LINEUP

Real Estate – Jan 7, 2023

Little Big – Jan 20, 2023

TR/ST – Feb 17, 2023

American Authors – Feb 18, 2023

Cowgirl Clue – Mar 11, 2023

Anna of the North – Mar 18, 2023

Wild Child – April 14, 2023

Model/Actriz - April 20, 2023

Joywave – April 25, 2023

City of the Sun – April 29, 2023