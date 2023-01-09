New NYC venue Racket opened with Real Estate (pics, video, setlist)

Racket, The Bowery Presents' new venue in the Manhattan space that previously housed Highline Ballroom, held its first night of shows on Saturday (1/7) with Real Estate and Cut Worms. Real Estate included four new songs in their set, which they began by paying tribute to the late Hamish Kilgour with a cover of The Clean's "Anything Could Happen." See their setlist from Saturday night, and attendee-taken pictures and video from the show, below.

Bowery Presents co-founder Josh Moore spoke to Gothamist about the space ahead of Saturday's opening, saying that Racket would still feel a lot like Highline Ballroom. "We've always liked the room," he told Gothamist. "Great sound and great sightlines are what's most important to us at Bowery. And the bones of Highline have always been really good. But we also wanted it to have a new identity." To that effect, the backstage areas got an upgrade, as did the venue's sound and HVAC system, and they removed the tables, couches, and lounge areas where Highline used to serve food. See pictures of the updated space by Ryan Muir below.

Coming up at Racket are shows with Slaughter Beach, Dog and Whitmer Thomas, TR/ST, THICK and Control Top, Algiers, Model/Actriz, and more. See their full calendar here.

SETLIST: REAL ESTATE @ RACKET, 1/7/2023 (via)

Anything Could Happen (The Clean cover)

Saturday

Primitive

Talking Backwards

Freeze Brain

Green Aisles

You

Municipality

Water Underground

Paper Cup

It's Real

Flowers

Darling

White Light

Interior

All the Same

Encore:

Friday

Had to Hear