New online DC punk exhibit up now, co-curated by John Davis of Q and Not U

There's a new online DC punk exhibit, Persistent Vision: The D.C. Punk Collections at the University of Maryland, presented by Special Collections in Performing Arts (SCPA) at the University of Maryland and co-curated by Q And Not U drummer John Davis and musicologist/SCPA manager Ben Jackson. The announcement reads:

The exhibit presents rarely-seen artifacts from the subculture in a narrative format, using essays and discographies to illustrate details of each year in the community, as framed within the broader context of historical happenings in both D.C. and the United States from the late 1970s through the early 1990s. The exhibit illustrates the rise and explosion in popularity of influential D.C. punk bands like Bad Brains, Minor Threat, Rites of Spring, Fugazi, Bikini Kill, and many others. Just as critically, the exhibit spotlights the lesser-known musicians, fanzine creators, record label owners, and other scene participants who were the often-overlooked backbone of the community. A living exhibit, Persistent Vision will continue to expand in the months ahead with more years added to tell the scene’s story into the 21st century.

At the moment, there are a few sections, including 1976-1979, 1980-1989, and 1990-1992, with 1993-present coming soon. There's also a directory of bands from the DC scene, and a section of fliers specifically from shows held at the University of Maryland's College Park. Throughout the archives, there's tons of cool stuff to check out, including old show fliers, old zines, old live photos, and a few live recordings from back in the day (including of Bob Boilen's old band Tiny Desk Unit, the namesake for NPR's Tiny Desk Concerts). Check it all out here.