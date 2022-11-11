New Order announce ‘Low-Life’ Definitive Edition box set (stream a bonus track)

New Order have announced the "Definitive Edition" box set of their third album, 1985's Low-Life, which will be out January 27 via Rhino. It includes the original album, remastered, on both vinyl and CD, and comes with a second CD of unreleased tracks, and two DVDs and a hardback book.

The bonus CD includes the original 17-minute version of instrumental "Elegia," as well as previously unreleased mixes and demos and a full-length version of "Sooner Than You Think." You can listen to the "Writing Session Recording" demo of single "The Perfect Kiss" below.

The first DVD is "Live in Tokyo, 1985" which was previously released on VHS in the '80s as "Pumped Full of Drugs"; the second DVD features a 1985 concert from The Rotterdam Arena, plus footage from International Centre (Toronto, Canada), a BBC session, and three tracks performed at the Hacienda in 1985.

The vinyl and CD copies of the album are housed in reproductions of the original tracing-paper sleeve they came in.

Additionally, New Order are reissuing three vinyl 12" singles from the era: "Subculture," "The Perfect Kiss," and "Shellshock" which was recorded for John Hughes film Pretty in Pink.

New Order recently wrapped up a tour with Pet Shop Boys.

NEW ORDER - LOW-LIFE "DEFINITIVE EDITION"

LP

Side one

1. Love Vigilantes

1. 2 The Perfect Kiss

2. This Time of Night

3. Sunrise

Side two

1. Elegia

2. Sooner Than You Think

3. Sub-culture

4. Face Up

CD1: Original Album 2016 Remaster

1. Love Vigilantes

2. The Perfect Kiss

3. This Time Of Night

4. Sunrise

5. Elegia

6. Sooner Than You Think

7. Sub-Culture

8. Face Up

CD2: Bonus Audio

1. Love Vigilantes - TV Pitch Instrumental Edit

2. The Perfect Kiss - Writing Session Recording

3. Untitled no. 1 - Writing Session Recording

4. Sunrise - Instrumental Rough Mix

5. Elegia - Full Length Version

6. Sooner Than You Think – Album Session Unedited Version

7. Sub-Culture - Album Session Early Instrumental Version

8. Face Up - Writing Session Recording

9. Let's Go – Album Session Instrumental

10. Untitled no. 2 - Writing Session Recording

11. Sunrise - Writing Session Recording

12. Love Vigilantes - Writing Session Recording

13. Sooner Than You Think - Writing Session Recording

14. Skullcrusher – Demo

DVD1:

Live in Tokyo

The Koseinenkin Hall, Tokyo, Japan 1985

1. Confusion

2. Love Vigilantes

3. We All Stand

4. As It Is When It Was

5. Sub-culture

6. Face Up

7. Sunrise

8. This Time Of Night

9. Blue Monday

Live in Rotterdam

The Rotterdam Arena, Netherlands 1985

10. As It Is When It Was

11. Everything's Gone Green

12. Sub-Culture

13. Ceremony

14. Let's Go

15. This Time Of Night

16. The Village

17. The Perfect Kiss

18. Age Of Consent

19. Sunrise

20. Temptation

21. Face Up

Live in Manchester

Whistle Test, The Hacienda 1985

22. As It Is When It Was

23. Sunrise

24. Face Up - Restored version using available footage from The Hacienda Dec ‘85 and July ‘85.

DVD2:

Live in Leuven

The Manhattan Club, Leuven, Belgium 1985

1. Let's Go

2. The Perfect Kiss

3. Age Of Consent

4. State Of The Nation

5. As It Is When It Was

6. The Village

7. Sub-Culture

8. Atmosphere

9. Blue Monday

Bonus Tracks

10. Thieves Like Us

11. Temptation

12. Confusion - Restored version from damaged tape with mixing desk audio.

Live in Toronto

Filmed by Paul Boyd

The International Centre, Toronto, Canada 1985

13. Elegia

14. Sub-Culture

15. The Village

16. Sunrise

17. We All Stand

18. As It Is When It Was

19. Love Vigilantes

20. 586

21. Age Of Consent

22. Temptation

23. Ceremony

24. The Perfect Kiss

The Perfect Film

Rehearsal Room, Cheetham Hill, Manchester 1985

25. The Perfect Kiss

