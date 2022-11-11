New Order announce ‘Low-Life’ Definitive Edition box set (stream a bonus track)
New Order have announced the "Definitive Edition" box set of their third album, 1985's Low-Life, which will be out January 27 via Rhino. It includes the original album, remastered, on both vinyl and CD, and comes with a second CD of unreleased tracks, and two DVDs and a hardback book.
The bonus CD includes the original 17-minute version of instrumental "Elegia," as well as previously unreleased mixes and demos and a full-length version of "Sooner Than You Think." You can listen to the "Writing Session Recording" demo of single "The Perfect Kiss" below.
The first DVD is "Live in Tokyo, 1985" which was previously released on VHS in the '80s as "Pumped Full of Drugs"; the second DVD features a 1985 concert from The Rotterdam Arena, plus footage from International Centre (Toronto, Canada), a BBC session, and three tracks performed at the Hacienda in 1985.
The vinyl and CD copies of the album are housed in reproductions of the original tracing-paper sleeve they came in.
Additionally, New Order are reissuing three vinyl 12" singles from the era: "Subculture," "The Perfect Kiss," and "Shellshock" which was recorded for John Hughes film Pretty in Pink.
New Order recently wrapped up a tour with Pet Shop Boys.
NEW ORDER - LOW-LIFE "DEFINITIVE EDITION"
LP
Side one
1. Love Vigilantes
1. 2 The Perfect Kiss
2. This Time of Night
3. Sunrise
Side two
1. Elegia
2. Sooner Than You Think
3. Sub-culture
4. Face Up
CD1: Original Album 2016 Remaster
1. Love Vigilantes
2. The Perfect Kiss
3. This Time Of Night
4. Sunrise
5. Elegia
6. Sooner Than You Think
7. Sub-Culture
8. Face Up
CD2: Bonus Audio
1. Love Vigilantes - TV Pitch Instrumental Edit
2. The Perfect Kiss - Writing Session Recording
3. Untitled no. 1 - Writing Session Recording
4. Sunrise - Instrumental Rough Mix
5. Elegia - Full Length Version
6. Sooner Than You Think – Album Session Unedited Version
7. Sub-Culture - Album Session Early Instrumental Version
8. Face Up - Writing Session Recording
9. Let's Go – Album Session Instrumental
10. Untitled no. 2 - Writing Session Recording
11. Sunrise - Writing Session Recording
12. Love Vigilantes - Writing Session Recording
13. Sooner Than You Think - Writing Session Recording
14. Skullcrusher – Demo
DVD1:
Live in Tokyo
The Koseinenkin Hall, Tokyo, Japan 1985
1. Confusion
2. Love Vigilantes
3. We All Stand
4. As It Is When It Was
5. Sub-culture
6. Face Up
7. Sunrise
8. This Time Of Night
9. Blue Monday
Live in Rotterdam
The Rotterdam Arena, Netherlands 1985
10. As It Is When It Was
11. Everything's Gone Green
12. Sub-Culture
13. Ceremony
14. Let's Go
15. This Time Of Night
16. The Village
17. The Perfect Kiss
18. Age Of Consent
19. Sunrise
20. Temptation
21. Face Up
Live in Manchester
Whistle Test, The Hacienda 1985
22. As It Is When It Was
23. Sunrise
24. Face Up - Restored version using available footage from The Hacienda Dec ‘85 and July ‘85.
DVD2:
Live in Leuven
The Manhattan Club, Leuven, Belgium 1985
1. Let's Go
2. The Perfect Kiss
3. Age Of Consent
4. State Of The Nation
5. As It Is When It Was
6. The Village
7. Sub-Culture
8. Atmosphere
9. Blue Monday
Bonus Tracks
10. Thieves Like Us
11. Temptation
12. Confusion - Restored version from damaged tape with mixing desk audio.
Live in Toronto
Filmed by Paul Boyd
The International Centre, Toronto, Canada 1985
13. Elegia
14. Sub-Culture
15. The Village
16. Sunrise
17. We All Stand
18. As It Is When It Was
19. Love Vigilantes
20. 586
21. Age Of Consent
22. Temptation
23. Ceremony
24. The Perfect Kiss
The Perfect Film
Rehearsal Room, Cheetham Hill, Manchester 1985
25. The Perfect Kiss
