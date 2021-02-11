New Order announce new live album/film ‘Education Entertainment Recreation’

New Order have a new live album and concert film on the way. Education Entertainment Recreation was recorded at London’s Alexandra Palace on November 9, 2018, and the two-hour, 22-song set includes hits ("Regret," Blue Monday," "Temptation," "The Perfect Kiss," "Crystal," "Love Vigilantes"), deep cuts ("Vanishing Point," "Your Silent Facer," "Ultraviolence") and a number of Joy Division songs ("Atmosphere," "Decades," "Love Will Tear Us Apart"). No track has been shared from the album yet, but you can check out the full tracklist below.

The press release calls this is the first New Order live album to feature the band's lineup of Bernard Sumner, Stephen Morris, Gillian Gilbert, Phil Cunningham, and Tom Chapman -- though they all play on 2019's live ∑(No,12k,Lg,17Mif) New Order + Liam Gillick: So it goes.., which was a special show featuring a 12-piece "synthesizer orchestra" joining the band. Guess that doesn't count.

Education Entertainment Recreation will be out May 7 in a variety of formats, including a three-album vinyl set, an double-disc CD, a CD+Blu-ray, and a limited edition box set featuring all formats with a book and art prints. You can pre-order it now.

New Order released new single "Be a Rebel" last year which was to have promoted their tour with Pet Shop Boys. That tour was postponed till fall 2021due to the pandemic; hopefully those dates will still happen.

Education Entertainment Recreation tracklist:

1. “Das Rheingold: Vorspiel” (intro music)

2. “Singularity”

3. “Regret”

4. “Love Vigilantes”

5. “Ultraviolence”

6. “Disorder”

7. “Crystal”

8. “Academic”

9. “Your Silent Face”

10. “Tutti Frutti”

11. “Sub-Culture”

12. “BLT”

13. “Vanishing Point”

14. “Waiting for the Sirens Call”

15. “Plastic”

16. “The Perfect Kiss”

17. “True Faith”

18. “Blue Monday”

19. “Temptation”

20. “Atmosphere”

21. “Decades”

22. “Love Will Tear Us Apart”

