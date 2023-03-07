New Order celebrate 40 years of “Blue Monday,” added as Primavera Sound headliners

New Order's landmark "Blue Monday" was released 40 years ago today. It became the biggest-selling 12" off all time, but ironically the iconic Peter Saville-designed die-cut sleeve that mimicked the look of computer floppy disks was so expensive to manufacture, they actually lost money on each one. But that's all part of the lore for one of the most classic dance tunes of the '80s (and since), and the unrelenting kick drum, the handclaps, the gregorian chant chorus, all of it, still sounds great. Listen to the original, and watch their 1983 Top of the Pops performance of the song, below.

New Order have also just announced that they've been added as headliners to Primavera Sound in Barcelona and Madrid, playing alongside recent tour mates Pet Shop Boys, Depeche Mode, Blur, Kendrick Lamar, Halsey, Rosalia, Calvin Harris and more.

This month, New Order are in the US for a few shows surrounding their appearance at SXSW on Monday, hitting Dallas, San Antonio, Houston, and New Orleans. All dates are listed below.

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of "Blue Monday," New Order have made some special merch, including t-shirts, a hoodie, and a code pin.

NEW ORDER - 2023 TOUR DATES

9th March - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum

11th March - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center

13th March - Austin, TX - ACL Live @ Moody Theatre (SXSW)

16th March - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

18th March - New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theater

1st June - Barcelona - Primavera Sound

8th June - Madrid - Primavera Sound

