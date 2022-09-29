New Order & Pet Shop Boys brought synthpop classics to Madison Square Garden (pics, setlists, video)
After hitting Brooklyn on Friday, New Order and Pet Shop Boys' Unity Tour returned to NYC on Wednesday (9/28) at Manhattan's Madison Square Garden. Photos by Ellen Qbertplaya are in this post.
Flipping things from the Brooklyn show, New Order went first, walking out to Wagner's "Das Rheingold: Vorspiel" and delivering a solid set of classics and a few newer songs. For fans who went to both shows, New Order switched up the setlist a little, giving MSG 2021 single "Be a Rebel," "Sub-Culture" and great Technique deep cut "Vanishing Point" alongside tour standards "Regret," "Age of Consent," "Your Silent Face," Bizarre Love Triangle," True Faith, "Blue Monday" and "Temptation." They saved Joy Division for the encore, playing "Transmission" and finishing with "Love Will Tear Us Apart."
Pet Shop Boys performed the same spectacular, tightly edited, highly choreographed, eye-popping show they've been doing the whole tour, which plays almost like an amazing jukebox musical that never bothers with any silly connective plot, just classics like "West End Girls," "It's A Sin," "Opportunities (Let's Make Lots of Money)," "Rent," "Domino Dancing," and their covers of "Always on My Mind" and "Where the Streets Have No Names," all with maximum razzle dazzle and panache.
DJ Paul Oakenfold warmed the crowd up and kept them entertained between New Order and Pet Shop Boys. Check out setlists and fan-shot video from MSG, along with more pics, below.
From there the Unity Tour hits Chicago, Minneapolis, LA for two shows at Hollywood Bowl, San Francisco, Seattle, and Vancouver. Remaining dates are listed below.
SETLIST: New Order @ Madison Square Garden 9/28/2022
Regret
Age of Consent
Ceremony
Your Silent Face
Be a Rebel
Subculture
Bizarre Love Triangle
Vanishing Point
Plastic
True Faith
Blue Monday
Temptation
Encore:
Transmission
Love Will Tear Us Apart
SETLIST: Pet Shop Boys @ Madison Square Garden 9/28/2022
Suburbia
Can You Forgive Her?
Opportunities (Let's Make Lots of Money)
Where the Streets Have No Name (I Can't Take My Eyes Off You)
Rent
I Don't Know What You Want but I Can't Give It Any More
So Hard
Left to My Own Devices
Domino Dancing
Love Comes Quickly
Losing My Mind
You Were Always on My Mind
Dreamland
Heart
It's Alright
Vocal
It's a Sin
Encore:
West End Girls
Being Boring
PET SHOP BOYS / NEW ORDER - THE UNITY TOUR 2022
September 30—Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island—Chicago, IL
October 2—The Armory—Minneapolis, MN
October 7—Hollywood Bowl—Los Angeles, CA
October 8—Hollywood Bowl—Los Angeles, CA
October 12—Chase Center—San Francisco, CA
October 14—Climate Pledge Arena—Seattle, WA
October 16—Rogers Arena—Vancouver, BC