New Order playing SXSW and other US shows in March

Riot Fest 2017 - Friday (photo by Aaron Peipert)

New Order were just announced as part of the SXSW 2023 lineup, and in addition to their appearance in Austin, they've got a few other shows in March, also hitting Dallas, San Antonio, Houston and New Orleans. All dates are listed below.

Tickets for all those shows go on sale February 2 at 10 AM local time, with a fan presale starting February 28 at 10 AM (use code TRUEFAITH).

New Order also release their deluxe box set edition of their third album, Low-Life, this week.

New Order and Pet Shop boys toured together in 2023. Check out photos from that below.

NEW ORDER - 2023 TOUR DATES
March 9: Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum
March 11: San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
March 13-15: Austin, TX - SXSW
March 16: Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
March 18:: New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater

Check out photos from New Order's 2023 show at Madison Square Garden:

