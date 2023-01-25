New Order playing SXSW and other US shows in March

New Order were just announced as part of the SXSW 2023 lineup, and in addition to their appearance in Austin, they've got a few other shows in March, also hitting Dallas, San Antonio, Houston and New Orleans. All dates are listed below.

Tickets for all those shows go on sale February 2 at 10 AM local time, with a fan presale starting February 28 at 10 AM (use code TRUEFAITH).

New Order also release their deluxe box set edition of their third album, Low-Life, this week.

New Order and Pet Shop boys toured together in 2023. Check out photos from that below.

NEW ORDER - 2023 TOUR DATES

March 9: Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum

March 11: San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

March 13-15: Austin, TX - SXSW

March 16: Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

March 18:: New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater

Check out photos from New Order's 2023 show at Madison Square Garden: