New Order reteam with Arthur Baker on new ‘Be a Rebel Remixed’ album (listen)

New Order are releasing an album's worth of remixes for their 2020 single "Be A Rebel," featuring featuring JakoJoko, Maceo Plex, Melawati, Mark Reeder (Shark Vegas), the band's Bernard Sumner and Stephen Morris, and more. It's be out on vinyl and CD on August 27 via Mute (pre-order), and is out now digitally.

The most notable remixer on the record is Arthur Baker, the legendary NYC producer who worked with New Order on '80s singles "Confusion," "State of the Nation" and "Thieves Like Us." He puts the kick drum way up front, and soulful backing vocals by Tina B of Rockers Revenge, and throws in some Peter Hook-style bass parts (played by current bassist Tom Chapman). You can listen to that and the rest of Be a Rebel Remixed below.

Meanwhile, New Order's new live ive album Education Entertainment Recreation is out this Friday (5/7).

Be a Rebel 12” tracklist

A1. Be a Rebel (Paul Woolford Remix New Order Edit)

A2. Be a Rebel (JakoJako Remix)

B1. Be a Rebel (Maceo Plex Remix)

B2. Be a Rebel (Melawati Remix)

C1. Be a Rebel (Bernard's Outlaw Mix)

C2. Be a Rebel (Renegade Spezial Edit)

D1. Be a Rebel (Arthur Baker Remix)

D2. Be a Rebel (Mark Reeder's Dirty Devil Remix)

Be a Rebel CD / Digital tracklist

1. Be a Rebel

2. Be a Rebel (Bernard’s Renegade Mix)

3. Be a Rebel (Stephen’s T34 Mix)

4. Be a Rebel (Bernard’s Renegade Instrumental Mix)

5. Be a Rebel (Paul Woolford Remix New Order Edit)

6. Be a Rebel (JakoJako Remix)

7. Be a Rebel (Maceo Plex Remix)

8. Be a Rebel (Melawati Remix)

9. Be a Rebel (Bernard's Outlaw Mix)

10. Be a Rebel (Arthur Baker Remix)

11. Be a Rebel (Mark Reeder's Dirty Devil Remix)

--

