New Order share “The Perfect Kiss” from new live album ‘Education Entertainment Recreation’

New Order's upcoming live album Education Entertainment Recreation is a document of the band's November 9, 2018 show at London’s Alexandra Palace, featuring 21 tracks spanning hits, plus deep cuts and Joy Division songs, too. They've just shared the clip of them playing classic 1985 single "The Perfect Kiss." The sampled frog solo is always great and doesn't disappoint here either, and the band's light show is killer. Watch that below.

Education Entertainment Recreation is out May 7 and is available as a three vinyl LP set, as well as a two-CD set, a CD/Blu-ray combo pack, and a super deluxe edition with all the formats (including clear vinyl) as well as a hardback book and 6 x 12” art prints. Pre-orders are available now.

