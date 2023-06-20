New Order, Tears for Fears, Cardigans, Soft Cell, B-52’s & more to play inaugural Darker Waves Fest

A formidable lineup of '80s and '90s alt-rock will play the inaugural Darker Waves fest on November 18 at City Beach in Huntington Beach, CA just outside of Los Angeles. New Order and Tears for Fears headline, but the rest of the lineup is as impressive, with B-52's Echo & The Bunnymen, Devo, Soft Cell, Psychedelic Furs, The Human League, OMD, Violent Femmes, The Cardigans (their first US show since 2006), X, The Chameleons, Clan of Xymox, TSOL, Death in Vegas, The English Beat, Skeletal Family, and more, plus a few newer artists as well including Cold Cave, Molchat Doma, Kavinsky, She Wants Revenge, Drab Majesty, and more. Check out the full lineup in the poster below.

Tickets for Darker Waves go on sale Friday, June 23 at 2 PM Pacific with a presale starting earlier that day at 10 AM Pacific. Sign up for the presale here.

Echo & The Bunnymen and The Human League both played Pasadena's similarly themed Cruel World Festival in May.