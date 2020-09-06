New Order tease new music; ‘Substance’ is back on streaming services

It's been five years since New Order released Music Complete, and it seems like they might be announcing something new soon. They've shared a very short video with a snippet of a swelling synthesizer with the date 08.0.9.2020. That is this Tuesday. You can watch that little video below;

Meanwhile, New Order's 1987 12" singles compilation, Substance, is back on streaming services for the first in a long time. As essential as any of the band's studio albums, Substance features songs like "Thieves Like Us," "True Faith," "Ceremony," and "State of the Nation" that were only otherwise released on 12" or 7". Also streaming is the CD-only bonus disc, which includes essential deep cuts "Murder," "Procession," "Lonesome Tonight," "1963," and more. That's very good news and you can stream it via Spotify below.

In other news, New Order are releasing the "definitive" edition of their second album, Power, Corruption & Lies, on October 2 with tons of bonus material. The band have been releasing new documentary shorts about the making of the record and you can watch the first two of those below.

