New Order’s ‘Power Corruption and Lies’ getting “definitive” box set
New Order's classic 1983 album Power Corruption and Lies -- which has such great songs as "Age of Consent," "Your Silent Face" and "Leave Me Alone" -- is being reissued as a "definitive" box set on October 2. It features the original album, remastered for the first time from the original analogue tapes, on vinyl and CD, plus an additional disc of 17 tracks featuring outtakes, rough mixes and writing session recordings of songs from the album and singles from the time ("Blue Monday," "Thieves Like Us," "Murder").
There are also two DVDs featuring two full live shows from 1982 and 1983, television appearances, documentaries, and more. Longtime collaborator Peter Saville designed the artwork and it comes with a 48-page hardback book of rare photos and and new liner notes. Preorders are available now.
Additionally, New Order are reissuing the "Blue Monday," "Thieves Like Us" and "Murder" singles on 12" vinyl which have all also been newly remastered. You can order a bundle that includes the Power, Corruption and Lies box set and the vinyl singles.
Check out the box set tracklist and artwork -- plus a stream of the original album -- below.
Joy Division's Closer just got a 40th anniversary reissue.
New Order rescheduled their North American tour with Pet Shop Boys for 2021.
Power, Corruption & Lies (Definitive Edition) tracklist:
Power, Corruption & Lies (on CD and LP) (2020 remaster)
Age of Consent
We All Stand
The Village
5 8 6
Your Silent Face
Ultraviolence
Ecstacy
Leave Me Alone
Power Corruption & Lies – Extras (CD)
Writing Session Recordings
Age Of Consent *
The Village *
5 8 6 *
Your Silent Face *
Ecstacy *
Leave Me Alone *
John Peel Session
Turn The Heater On
We All Stand
Too Late
5 8 6
John Peel Session Outtake
Too Late (instrumental rough mix) *
New York Session Outtake
Thieves Like Us (New York demo #1) *
Writing Session Recordings
Thieves Like Us *
Murder *
Blue Monday *
Blue Monday *
Album Session Recordings
Blue Monday Instrumental outtake *
*Previously unreleased
New Order – Power, Corruption & Lies DVD
DVD 1
Live Shows
The Hacienda, Manchester, 1982
In A Lonely Place
Ultraviolence
Denial
The Village
We All Stand
Senses
Chosen Time
5 8 6
Temptation
Everything’s Gone Green
Recorded on 26th June, 1982
Rosehill Hotel, Kilkenny, Ireland 1983
We All Stand
Leave Me Alone
Denial
The Village
Temptation
Confusion
Age Of Consent
Blue Monday
Everything’s Gone Green
Ceremony
Recorded on 24th April, 1983
TV Sessions
BBC Top Of The Pops, London, 1983
Blue Monday
Countdown – 1983
Confusion
Switch – 1983
Age Of Consent
Blue Monday
BBC Top Of The Pops, London, 1984
Thieves Like Us
Extras
The Hacienda, Manchester, 1983
Your Silent Face
5 8 6
Recreation Centre, Tolworth, 1983
We All Stand
Leave Me Alone
Tower Ballroom, Birmingham, 1983
Love Will Tear Us Apart
First Avenue, Minneapolis, 1983
Ultraviolence
Uni-Mensa, Dusseldorf, 1984
The Village
Alabamahalle, Munich, 1984
Thieves Like Us
Blue Monday
Metropol, Berlin, 1984
Lonesome Tonight
Confusion
DVD 2
Play At Home
Channel 4 documentary made by New Order
Live Show
The Hacienda, Manchester, 1983
Blue Monday
Age Of Consent
Lonesome Tonight
Your Silent Face
Leave Me Alone
5 8 6
Denial
Confusion
Temptation
Thieves Like Us
In A Lonely Place
Everything’s Gone Green
~Recorded on 20th July, 1983