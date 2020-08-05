New Order’s ‘Power Corruption and Lies’ getting “definitive” box set

New Order's classic 1983 album Power Corruption and Lies -- which has such great songs as "Age of Consent," "Your Silent Face" and "Leave Me Alone" -- is being reissued as a "definitive" box set on October 2. It features the original album, remastered for the first time from the original analogue tapes, on vinyl and CD, plus an additional disc of 17 tracks featuring outtakes, rough mixes and writing session recordings of songs from the album and singles from the time ("Blue Monday," "Thieves Like Us," "Murder").

There are also two DVDs featuring two full live shows from 1982 and 1983, television appearances, documentaries, and more. Longtime collaborator Peter Saville designed the artwork and it comes with a 48-page hardback book of rare photos and and new liner notes. Preorders are available now.

Additionally, New Order are reissuing the "Blue Monday," "Thieves Like Us" and "Murder" singles on 12" vinyl which have all also been newly remastered. You can order a bundle that includes the Power, Corruption and Lies box set and the vinyl singles.

Check out the box set tracklist and artwork -- plus a stream of the original album -- below.

Joy Division's Closer just got a 40th anniversary reissue.

New Order rescheduled their North American tour with Pet Shop Boys for 2021.

Power, Corruption & Lies (Definitive Edition) tracklist:

Power, Corruption & Lies (on CD and LP) (2020 remaster)

Age of Consent

We All Stand

The Village

5 8 6

Your Silent Face

Ultraviolence

Ecstacy

Leave Me Alone

Power Corruption & Lies – Extras (CD)

Writing Session Recordings

Age Of Consent *

The Village *

5 8 6 *

Your Silent Face *

Ecstacy *

Leave Me Alone *

John Peel Session

Turn The Heater On

We All Stand

Too Late

5 8 6

John Peel Session Outtake

Too Late (instrumental rough mix) *

New York Session Outtake

Thieves Like Us (New York demo #1) *

Writing Session Recordings

Thieves Like Us *

Murder *

Blue Monday *

Blue Monday *

Album Session Recordings

Blue Monday Instrumental outtake *

*Previously unreleased

New Order – Power, Corruption & Lies DVD

DVD 1

Live Shows

The Hacienda, Manchester, 1982

In A Lonely Place

Ultraviolence

Denial

The Village

We All Stand

Senses

Chosen Time

5 8 6

Temptation

Everything’s Gone Green

Recorded on 26th June, 1982

Rosehill Hotel, Kilkenny, Ireland 1983

We All Stand

Leave Me Alone

Denial

The Village

Temptation

Confusion

Age Of Consent

Blue Monday

Everything’s Gone Green

Ceremony

Recorded on 24th April, 1983

TV Sessions

BBC Top Of The Pops, London, 1983

Blue Monday

Countdown – 1983

Confusion

Switch – 1983

Age Of Consent

Blue Monday

BBC Top Of The Pops, London, 1984

Thieves Like Us

Extras

The Hacienda, Manchester, 1983

Your Silent Face

5 8 6

Recreation Centre, Tolworth, 1983

We All Stand

Leave Me Alone

Tower Ballroom, Birmingham, 1983

Love Will Tear Us Apart

First Avenue, Minneapolis, 1983

Ultraviolence

Uni-Mensa, Dusseldorf, 1984

The Village

Alabamahalle, Munich, 1984

Thieves Like Us

Blue Monday

Metropol, Berlin, 1984

Lonesome Tonight

Confusion

DVD 2

Play At Home

Channel 4 documentary made by New Order

Live Show

The Hacienda, Manchester, 1983

Blue Monday

Age Of Consent

Lonesome Tonight

Your Silent Face

Leave Me Alone

5 8 6

Denial

Confusion

Temptation

Thieves Like Us

In A Lonely Place

Everything’s Gone Green

~Recorded on 20th July, 1983