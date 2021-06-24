New Orleans Jazz Fest 2021 lineup: Dead & Co, Stevie Nicks, Lizzo, Wu-Tang, Elvis Costello & more

New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival returns for two weekends in October, 8-10 and 15-17, and the just-announced lineup includes Dead & Company, Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, Lizzo, Demi Lovato, The Black Crowes, H.E.R., Brandi Carlile, Norah Jones, The Beach Boys, Ludacris, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Jon Batiste, Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Wu-Tang Clan ft. The Soul Rebels, Ziggy Marley: Songs of Bob Marley, Brittany Howard, Melissa Etheridge, The Isley Brothers, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Tower of Power, Tank and the Bangas, Big Freedia, Chris Isaak, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Hurray for the Riff Raff, and much more.

Three-day passes for both weekends are on sale now, and single-day tickets go on sale in July. Full lineup on the poster below.

--

