New Orleans Jazz Fest 2021 lineup: Dead & Co, Stevie Nicks, Lizzo, Wu-Tang, Elvis Costello & more

New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival returns for two weekends in October, 8-10 and 15-17, and the just-announced lineup includes Dead & Company, Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, Lizzo, Demi Lovato, The Black Crowes, H.E.R., Brandi Carlile, Norah Jones, The Beach Boys, Ludacris, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Jon Batiste, Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Wu-Tang Clan ft. The Soul Rebels, Ziggy Marley: Songs of Bob Marley, Brittany Howard, Melissa Etheridge, The Isley Brothers, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Tower of Power, Tank and the Bangas, Big Freedia, Chris Isaak, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Hurray for the Riff Raff, and much more.

Three-day passes for both weekends are on sale now, and single-day tickets go on sale in July. Full lineup on the poster below.

--

Grateful Dead Studio Albums Ranked Worst to Best

Filed Under: Big Freedia, Brandi Carlile, Brittany Howard, Chic, Chris Isaak, Dead and Company, Demi Lovato, Elvis Costello, Foo Fighters, Her, Hurray for the Riff Raff, Jon Batiste, Lizzo, Ludacris, Melissa Etheridge, New Orleans Jazz Fest, Nile Rodgers, Norah Jones, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Stevie Nicks, Tank and The Bangas, The Beach Boys, The Black Crowes, The Isley Brothers, The Soul Rebels, Tower of Power, Trombone Shorty, Wu-Tang Clan, Ziggy Marley
Categories: Music News, tour dates
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top