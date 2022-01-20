New Orleans Jazz Fest 2022 Lineup (The Who, Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, Erykah Badu, more)

Back in August, New Orleans Jazz Fest scuttled their plans to hold a 2021 edition over two October weekends, saying they would return in 2022 for their first edition since 2019, during their "traditional timeframe," two weekends from April 29 - May 8. They've now announced their 2022 lineup, and as usual, it's a big one. It's headlined by The Who, Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, Jimmy Buffett & the Coral Reefer Band, Luke Combs, Lionel Richie, The Black Crowes, Willie Nelson, and Erkykah Badu.

The lineup also features Norah Jones (solo and with Puss N Boots), Ludacris, Nelly, Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Death Cab for Cutie, Ziggy Marley: Songs of Bob Marley, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Randy Newman, Boz Scaggs, Kool & the Gang, Terence Blanchard, Third World, Leo Nocentelli of The Meters (whose lost '70s solo album was just finally released), Chris Isaak, Irma Thomas, Buddy Guy, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Galactic, Shovels & Rope, Tank and the Bangas, Rickie Lee Jones, PJ Morton, Anders Osborne, Big Freedia, Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes, Bettye LaVette, The War and Treaty, The Soul Rebels, The Newport All-Stars celebrate George Wein, Hurray for the Riff Raff, Dawn Richard, and many more. See it in full below.

Tickets, including three-day passes for each weekend and VIP options, are on sale now.