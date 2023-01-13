New Orleans Jazz Fest 2023 lineup (Dead & Co, Lizzo, Wu-Tang, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, more)

New Orleans Jazz Fest has announced its 2023 edition, happening over two weekends from April 28 - May 7. As usual, it's led by some big names, including Dead & Company (as part of what they say will be their final tour), Ed Sheeran, Lizzo, Mumford & Sons, The Lumineers, Santana, Jon Batiste, Jill Scott, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, Kane Brown, H.E.R., Steve Miller Band, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Gary Clark Jr., Leon Bridges, Farruko, Ludacris, Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue, Wu-Tang Clan and The Soul Rebels, Kenny Loggins, The Revivalists, Jazmine Sullivan, and Herbie Hancock.

The 2023 lineup also features Tom Jones, Big Freedia, Buddy Guy, Mavis Staples, Los Lobos, Keb' Mo', Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Anders Osborne, Tank and the Bangas, Angelique Kidjo, Hurray for the Riff Raff, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Allison Russell, Durand Jones, Mdou Moctar, and tons more. See it in full below.

Tickets, including 3-day weekend passes for April 28-30, 4-day weekend passes for May 4-7, and various VIP options, are on sale now.