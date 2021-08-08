New Orleans Jazz Fest postponed until 2022 due to COVID

New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival was supposed to return for two weekends in October 2021, after the 2020 edition had been postponed, and now they've announced that the festival will not occur in 2021 due to "the current exponential growth of new COVID cases in New Orleans and the region and the ongoing public health emergency." The fest is now scheduled to take place from April 29-May 8, 2022. Ticketholders for both weekends (including those that rolled over from 2020) will be notified this week via email about the ticket refund and rollover process. Tickets for Wednesday, October 13 will be automatically refunded. The full statement reads:

As a result of the current exponential growth of new COVID cases in New Orleans and the region and the ongoing public health emergency, we must sadly announce that the 2021 edition of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival presented by Shell, scheduled to take place October 8 –17, 2021, will not occur as planned. We now look forward to next spring, when we will present the Festival during its traditional timeframe. Next year’s dates are April 29 – May 8, 2022. Ticketholders for both Festival weekends (including those that rolled over their tickets from 2020) will receive an email this week with details about the ticket refund and rollover process. All Wednesday, October 13 tickets will be automatically refunded. In the meantime, we urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials, so that we can all soon experience together the joy that is Jazz Fest.

New Orleans Jazz Fest 2021 was set to feature Dead & Company, Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, Lizzo, Demi Lovato, The Black Crowes, H.E.R., Brandi Carlile, Norah Jones, The Beach Boys, Ludacris, Wu-Tang Clan, Elvis Costello & The Imposters, The Isley Brothers, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, and more.

