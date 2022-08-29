New podcast episode with Anthony Green up now! (listen)

Our latest podcast episode is up today and it's an interview with Anthony Green! If you're unfamiliar, Anthony's been a lifer of post-hardcore and underground rock in general for over 20 years, having fronted the bands Circa Survive, Saosin, The Sound of Animals Fighting, and more, and he remains very busy. He's fresh off releasing his excellent new solo album Boom. Done., Circa Survive recently put out two great new EPs, Saosin have upcoming shows (and new music in the works!), and The Sound of Animals Fighting are plotting their return too. We talked about almost everything Anthony's been up to lately, and he also reflected on his early days, talked about some early influences, and looked at the way his own classic material has influenced new bands like SeeYouSpaceCowboy (who recently put out a Saosin cover). He also talked about writing lyrics that open up about mental health, and the ways even major artists like Kendrick Lamar are doing that, and he talked about the idea of achieving longevity as an artist, and discussed some other artists who have done so, like Deftones and (the just-broken-up) mewithoutYou. There's other stuff in there too, and you can listen on Spotify, Apple, Google Podcasts, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

-

Also, just days after we recorded this episode, the news broke that Anthony's fronting the new supergroup L.S. Dunes, which also includes members of Thursday, My Chemical Romance, and Coheed & Cambria. Due the timing of the announcement, we unfortunately didn't get to cover that band on this podcast, but the new single is truly killer. Check it out below and read more about them here. Their live debut is at Riot Fest, and they also have shows at NJ's Asbury Lanes on 11/25 and Brooklyn's Music Hall of Williamsburg on 11/29. All dates are listed below.

Anthony's also opening part of Thursday's Full Collapse tour, including a Riot Fest aftershow and a sold-out Brooklyn show on September 9 at Saint Vitus. Anthony also plays a headlining show at NJ's Crossroads on October 1. All dates are listed below.

Speaking of Thursday, we have a recent podcast episode with Geoff Rickly up too.

Anthony Green -- 2022 Tour Dates

9/2 Skully's Columbus, OH*

9/3 Mr. Smalls Pittsburgh, PA*

9/4 Rec Room Buffalo, NY*

9/6 Upstairs at the Palladium Worcester, MA*

9/9 Saint Vitus Brooklyn, NY*

9/17 Reggie's Chicago, IL (Riot Fest aftershow)*

9/19 Ottobar Baltimore, MD*

10/1 Crossroads Garwood, NJ

* - supporting Thursday playing Full Collapse

--

L.S. Dunes -- 2022 Tour Dates

9/16 — Chicago — Riot Fest

10/8 — Sacramento, CA — AFTERSHOCK FESTIVAL

11/12 — Garden Grove, CA — Garden Ampitheater

11/13 — San Francisco, CA — Bimbo's 365

11/14 — Los Angeles, CA — Troubadour

11/18 — Mexico City, Mexico — Corona Capital

11/22 — Toronto, Ontario — Velvet Underground

11/25 — Asbury Park, NJ — Lanes

11/26 — Philadelphia, PA — First Unitarian Church

11/27 — Boston, MA — The Sinclair

11/29 — Brooklyn, NY — Music Hall of Williamsburg

11/30 — Baltimore, MD — Ottobar

--

Saosin -- 2022 Tour Dates

OCT 19 WED Goldfield Trading Post Roseville Roseville, CA

OCT 20 THU The Regency Ballroom San Francisco, CA

OCT 22 SAT When We Were Young Fest Las Vegas, NV

OCT 23 SUN When We Were Young Fest Las Vegas, NV

OCT 27 THU GARDEN AMP Garden Grove, CA

OCT 28 FRI GARDEN AMP Garden Grove, CA

OCT 29 SAT When We Were Young Fest Las Vegas, NV

Anthony Green loading...

Listen to our new podcast episode with Anthony Green on Spotify, Apple, Google Podcasts, or wherever you listen to podcasts.