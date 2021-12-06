New Pornographers played ‘Mass Romantic’ & ‘Twin Cinema’ at Webster Hall (pics, setlists, video)

Canadian greats New Pornographers are are currently on short tour where they're playing two night stands in cities, with back-to-front performances of their 2001 album Mass Romantic and 2005's Twin Cinema on different nights. The shows are extra special in that they feature both Dan Bejar, who hasn't featured on a NP album since 2014's Brill Bruisers, and Neko Case, making for a rare convergence, along with AC Newman, of the group's primary creative forces and vocalists.

The tour hit NYC over the weekend at Webster Hall, with Friday getting Mass Romantic and Saturday getting Twin Cinema. Both shows featured almost identical second sets featuring "Myriad Harbour," "Champions of Red Wine," "Whiteout Conditions," "Brill Bruisers," and more. There were a few differences: Friday's show got Bejar's "Born with a Sound," while Saturday got his "War on the East Coast" as well as "The Laws Have Changed," which was on Friday's printed setlist but wasn't played.

Aoife Nessa Frances opened both shows. Check out photos from the Twin Cinema night by Ben Stas, along with setlists and fan-shot video from both nights, in this post.

Mass Romantic is getting a 20th anniversary reissue this Friday and comes with a bonus 7" -- pick that up in the BV shop.

SETLIST: The New Pornographers @ Webster Hall 12/3/2021

Mass Romantic

Mass Romantic

The Fake Headlines

The Slow Descent Into Alcoholism

Mystery Hours

Jackie

Letter From an Occupant

To Wild Homes

The Body Says No

Execution Day

Centre for Holy Wars

The Mary Martin Show

Breakin' the Law

Second set:

Myriad Harbour

Champions of Red Wine

Falling Down the Stairs of Your Smile

Testament to Youth in Verse

Whiteout Conditions

Sweet Talk, Sweet Talk

Born With a Sound

Brill Bruisers

The Spirit of Giving

SETLIST: The New Pornographers @ Webster Hall 12/4/2021

Twin Cinema

Twin Cinema

The Bones of an Idol

Use It

The Bleeding Heart Show

Jackie, Dressed in Cobras

The Jessica Numbers

These are the Fables

Sing Me Spanish Techno

Falling Through Your Clothes

Broken Breads

Three or Four

Star Bodies

Streets of Fire

Stacked Crooked

Second set:

Myriad Harbour

Champions of Red Wine

All the Old Showstoppers

Falling Down the Stairs of Your Smile

The Spirit of Giving

Sweet Talk, Sweet Talk

War On the East Coast

Whiteout Conditions

The Laws Have Changed

Testament to Youth in Verse