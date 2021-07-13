New Pornographers playing ‘Mass Romantic’ & ‘Twin Cinema’ on tour (w/ Bejar & Neko!)

The New Pornographers' fantastic debut album, Mass Romantic, is getting a 21st anniversary special edition on December 10 via Matador. The repress of the album, on red vinyl, comes with a 7" single of "Letter from an Occupant" featuring b-sides “The End of Medicine” and “When I Was a Baby." You can pre-order the Mass Romantic reissue here, and watch a newly remastered video for "Letter from an Occupant" below.

To celebrate, The New Pornographers are going on a special tour in December featuring two-night stands where they'll play Mass Romantic in full on the first night, and then 2005's Twin Cinema in full on the second night. Yes, Bejar will be there, and Neko too. "Everyone wants to be successful but, hand to my heart, I had no delusions of success for The New Pornographers," says AC Newman. "To be here over 20 years later, still in the game, is something that I simultaneously take for granted (you just get used to it) and feel eternally grateful for. Been here so long that we can do one of those 'let’s play that old album all the way through!' gigs. And we are doing just that. 2 nights per city: 1 Mass Romantic, 1 Twin Cinema, plus assorted “hits” from our storied career. Bejar is coming and God knows if we’ll get him again. When he moved to Spain 2 months after Mass Romantic came out, I thought he was done in the band and now 21 years later we’ve convinced him to come along for another ride. Just the nature of our band that it’s a special occasion when all the singers show up. Here’s to you showing up as well!"

The tour starts in Newman's current hometown of Woodstock, NY and then hits DC, NYC, Toronto, Seattle, and Vancouver. Irish singer-songwriter Aoife Nessa Frances will open the shows, and all dates are listed below.

The Woodstock shows are at Levon Helm Studios on November 29 & 30 (tickets), and the NYC shows are at Webster Hall on December 2 & 3 (tickets). Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday, July 16 at 10 AM local time, with presales starting beforehand.

Before the New Pornographers' tour, Neko Case will be playing solo shows, many of which are with AC Newman.

Speaking of Bejar, we've got a few Destroyer albums, including Kaputt and Destroyer's Rubies, in the BV shop.

NEW PORNOGRAPHERS - 2021 TOUR DATES

11.29.21 - Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios #

11.30.21 - Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios &

12.01.21 - Washington DC @ 9:30 Club #

12.02.21 - Washington DC @ 9:30 Club &

12.03.21 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall #

12.04.21 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall &

12.06.21 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall #

12.07.21 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall &

12.09.21 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune #

12.10.21 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune &

12.11.21 - Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre #

12.12.21 - Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre &

# Performing Mass Romantic

& Performing Twin Cinema

