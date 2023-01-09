The New Pornographers sign to Merge, announce new LP &#038; tour (listen to &#8220;Really Really Light&#8221;)

The New Pornographers sign to Merge, announce new LP & tour (listen to “Really Really Light”)

New Pornographers will release new album Continue As a Guest on March 31 via Merge Records, which is their first for the label. The band -- Carl Newman, Neko Case, Kathryn Calder, John Collins, Todd Fancey and Joe Seider -- made the record at Newman's studio in upstate New York, and it also features saxophonist Zach Djanikian. One of the songs, "Firework in the Falling Snow," was co-written by Sadie Dupuis (Speedy Ortiz, Sad13).

While Dan Bejar does not appear on the album, he did co-write the first single, "Really Really Light." Carl Newman used part of a Bejar song written for 2014's Brill Bruisers that was not used on the album, and refashioned it into a new track. “Part of my process throughout the years has been messing with things I never finished," Newman says. "I really liked Dan’s chorus, and for a while I was just trying to write something that I felt like belonged with it. I was thinking of the Aloe Blacc song ‘The Man’ which interpolated the chorus from Elton John’s ‘Your Song’ and thought it would be fun to interpolate a song that no one knows. Not trying to sound like Aloe Blacc, just doing some interpolating of my own. It became a game of writing a verse that felt like a part of the same song. In my mind, I was striving for a little Jeff Lynne–era Tom Petty, a classic go-to.”

You can watch the "Really Really Light" video below.

New Pornographers have also announced a spring tour with Wild Pink that includes a NYC show at Brooklyn Steel on May 17. Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday, January 13 at 10 AM local time. All dates are listed below.

Continue as a Guest Tracklist:
Really Really Light
Pontius Pilate’s Home Movies
Cat and Mouse with the Light
Last and Beautiful
Continue as a Guest
Bottle Episodes
Marie and the Undersea
Angelcover
Firework in the Falling Snow
Wish Automatic Suite

NEW PORNOGRAPHERS - 2023 TOUR DATES
April 19—Asheville, NC—Salvage Station*
April 20—Atlanta, GA—Variety Playhouse*
April 21—New Orleans, LA—Tipitina’s*
April 22—Houston, TX—White Oak Music Hall*
April 23—Dallas, TX—Studio at The Factory*
April 25—Austin, TX—Paramount*
April 26—Oklahoma City, OK—Tower Theatre*
April 27—St. Louis, MO—Sheldon Concert Hall*
April 28—Omaha, NE—The Waiting Room*
April 29—Kansas City, MO—The Truman*
April 30—Denver, CO—Gothic Theatre*
May 3—St. Paul, MN—The Fitzgerald*
May 4—Milwaukee, WI—Turner Hall*
May 5—Chicago, IL—Thalia Hall*
May 6—Chicago, IL— Thalia Hall*
May 8—Cincinnati, OH—Memorial Hall*
May 9—Columbus, OH—Newport Music Hall*
May 11—Detroit, MI—El Club*
May 12—Toronto, ON—Danforth*
May 13—Burlington, VT—Higher Ground Ballroom*
May 14—Norwalk, CT— Wall Street Theater*
May 15—Boston, MA—Royale*
May 17—New York, NY—Brooklyn Steel*
May 18—Philadelphia, PA—Union Transfer*
May 19—Washington, DC—9:30 Club*
May 21—Saxapahaw, NC—Haw River Ballroom*
*with Wild Pink

