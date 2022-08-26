New post-hardcore supergroup: L.S. Dunes = Circa Survive, Thursday, My Chem, Coheed members

During rehearsals for Thursday's 2020 holiday livestream, the seeds for a new band were planted, and that band is L.S. Dunes. The band was formed by Thursday's rhythm section (bassist Tim Payne and drummer Tucker Rule) and guitarists Frank Iero (My Chemical Romance) and Travis Stever (Coheed and Cambria), and when they needed a vocalist, they ended up recruiting Circa Survive's Anthony Green. The band hit the studio with producer Will Yip and came out with their debut album, Past Lives, which arrives November 11 via Fantasy Records. Tucker Rule says, "We wanted to do something where you can hear all our bands in it and yet, not have it sound like any one in particular. Our roots are punk rock and hardcore, and the vibe is hope for all the lost souls."

The first taste of the album -- on streaming services now (and below) -- is "Permanent Rebellion," and everything Tucker said comes across in this song. It's a catchy, punky post-hardcore rager with elements of each members' classic material, and Anthony screams more on this thing than he has in years. It's not every day that you hear a side project/supergroup that stands tall next to all of the members' most famous bands, but L.S. Dunes does.

Stay tuned for more info coming soon, but meanwhile we've got on an exclusive purple & black swirl vinyl variant of the album, limited to just 500 copies and on sale now. Pre-order yours while they last. They look like this:

Tracklist

"2022"

"Antibodies"

"Grey Veins"

"Like Forever"

"Blender"

"Past Lives"

"It Takes Time"

"Bombsquad"

"Grifter"

"Permanent Rebellion"

"Sleep Cult"