new Queens drive-in highlighting Black American films opens tonight

With most movie theaters across the country closed due to the pandemic, drive-ins have popping up all over, including a few in NYC. A new one, Movies in Your Car, opens tonight (7/30) outside the York College Milton G. Bassin Performing Arts Center in Jamaica, Queens with plans to show movies every weekend through the rest of the summer with 8 PM and 11 PM screenings each night.

A Black-owned drive-in, Movies in Your Car will highlight Black American films, with tonight's movies being Girls Trip at 8 PM and Training Day at 11 PM. On Friday, July 31, they screen family film Minions at 8 PM and Hype Williams' Belly at 11 PM. On Saturday, August 1, they'll show Sonic at 8 PM and Eddie Murphy's Harlem Nights at 11 PM. Sunday, August 1 has Trolls at 8 PM and Transformers at 11 PM.

Tickets are $40 per car, or $60 for VIP which includes "At Your Car Photo Experience," Popcorn, Red Bull 4-pack and a candy of your choice.

Like the other drive-ins, social distancing guidelines are being followed: attendees must stay in their cars unless going to the bathroom, and masks must be worn when outside the car. Head to the Movies in Your Car website for more details.

Need more drive-in options? Rooftop Films has opened the Brooklyn Drive-In and the Queens Drive-In, and the Skyline Drive-In is open in Greenpoint.