New Radicals will return for the first time in 22 years to perform at virtual Biden inauguration parade

New Radicals, the short-lived band led by Gregg Alexander who released the iconic hit "You Get What You Give" in 1998 before breaking up the following year, will return for the first time in over two decades to perform at Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' virtual inauguration parade, "Parade Across America," on January 20, Rolling Stone reports.

"If there’s one thing on Earth that would possibly make us get the band together, if only for a day, it is the hope that our song could be even the tiniest beacon of light in such a dark time," Alexander said. "America knows in its heart that things will get bright again with a new administration and a real plan for vaccines on the way. That’s the message of ['You Get What You Give']… this world is gonna pull through."

The Rolling Stone article points out that, in his 2017 autobiography Promise Me, Dad, Joe Biden wrote that "You Get What You Give" became the family's theme song for their late son Beau Biden when he was battling cancer. "During breakfast, Beau would often make me listen to what I thought was his theme song, ‘You Get What You Give’ by the New Radicals," Biden wrote. "Even though Beau never stopped fighting and his will to live was stronger than most – I think he knew that this day might come. The words to the song are: This whole damn world can fall apart. You’ll be ok, follow your heart."

Gregg Alexander also added, "Performing the song again after such a long time is a huge honor because we all have deep respect for Beau’s military service and such high hopes for the unity and normalcy Joe and Kamala will bring our country again in this time of crisis."

Gregg Alexander, who had been a major label solo artist in the late '80s and early '90s, started New Radicals in 1997 and their only other permanent member was percussionist Danielle Brisebois. Their sole album Maybe You've Been Brainwashed Too came out in 1998, and in the time since their breakup, Alexander pursued a career as a professional songwriter. In 2014, he performed for the first time in 15 years at the Hollywood Music in Media Awards after he and Brisebois co-wrote the song "Lost Stars" for the film Begin Again (which was performed in the film by Adam Levine and Keira Knightley).

There's also a televised virtual inauguration concert happening 1/20 at 8:30 PM with Bruce Springsteen, Foo Fighters, John Legend, Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato, Bon Jovi, Ant Clemmons, and more; and Lady Gaga will sing the National Anthem at Biden's inauguration. Jennifer Lopez is scheduled to perform at the inauguration as well.