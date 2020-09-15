new Sharon Jones compilation on the way (stream the Stevie Wonder cover)

Daptone Records has announced Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Rendition Was In), a new compilation that includes previously unheard material by the late soul icon Sharon Jones and her band The Dap-Kings. That includes five previously unreleased covers, including one of Stevie Wonder's 1970 classic "Signed, Sealed, Delivered I'm Yours" that "a well-known bank" had asked Sharon to record for a commercial. It's a smooth, silky take on the Stevie Wonder original and it's no surprise that Sharon did a fantastic job with it. You can stream that below.

The compilation also includes a cover of Gladys Knight's "Giving Up," which was meant to be sampled for a Dr. Dre album but never saw the light of day, as well as "Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Condition Was In)," which was first recorded by The First Edition, though Sharon modeled her version after Bettye LaVette's. (That one was also the first recording ever done at the Daptone House of Soul studio in 2002.) It also includes “Little by Little,” “Inspiration Information,” “Here I Am Baby,” and “Take Me with U” which were recorded for tribute projects to Dusty Springfield, Shuggie Otis, The Marvelettes, and Prince, respectively, as well as Janet Jackson's "What Have You Done for Me Lately" (recorded for the Dap-Kings' 2001 debut album Dap-Dippin’ with...), Bob Marley's "It Hurts to Be Alone," and Woody Guthrie's "This Land Is Your Land."

Also on the compilation are two original songs that were recorded for The Wolf of Wall Street soundtrack but unused, "Rescue Me" and "In the Bush." You can view the entire tracklist below. The album comes out October 23 via Daptone (pre-order).

This release follows 2017's Soul of a Woman, making it Sharon's second posthumous project.

JUST DROPPED IN (TO SEE WHAT CONDITION MY RENDITION WAS IN) TRACKLIST

1. “Signed Sealed Delivered I’m Yours”

2. “Little By Little”

3. “Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Condition Was In)”

4. “Here I Am Baby”

5. “What Have You Done For Me Lately?”

6. “Take Me With U”

7. “This Land Is Your Land” (Digital Album Exclusive)

8. “Inspiration Information”

9. “Giving Up”

10. “Rescue Me”

11. "In The Bush"

12. "It Hurts to Be Alone"

13. "Trespasser"