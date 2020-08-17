new Slayer action figures from Super7 announced

San Francisco pop culture design house Super7 have unveiled some killer metal-related action figures lately, including a new Mercyful Fate-era King Diamond, and there's also a ReAction Figure of Rob Halford from Judas Priest on its way. Here's another: they've just announced a new Slayer set, the "Live Undead 3-Pack," inspired by the band's 1984 EP of the same name. It's a pretty faithful rendition of the cover art; take a look at the packaging below, and preorder it on Entertainment Earth. Shipping is scheduled to begin in October.

There's another new Slayer x Super7 collaboration on the way, too, the "Born of Fire 3 3/4-Inch ReAction Figure." Pictures aren't available yet, but it's also available for preorder, and scheduled to begin shipping in October.

Super7 also has Show No Mercy-inspired Minotaur ReAction figures, in both regular and glow-in-the-dark versions.

--