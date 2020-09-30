New Slayer & Venom action figures from Super7 are here

San Francisco toy company Super7 has already brought us action figures of Slayer, King Diamond, Anthrax, Ghost, Iron Maiden, Megadeth, Misfits, Motorhead, Rancid, Venom, and more, and now they've added two more heavy music-related 3.75" ReAction figures to the collection (both pictured below).

The first is a new variety of their Slayer minotaur figure, named after their 1990 song "Born of Fire." It's translucent orange on a "flame-enhanced cardback," and includes a cape and sword.

The second is a glow-in-the-dark version of their Black Metal Venom demon, inspired by their 1982 sophomore album. Take a closer look at both below.

The new Slayer and Venom figures are for pre-order, along with many more ReAction figures (and more) on Entertainment Earth.

Meanwhile, Super7 also recently made some of their Iron Maiden collection available again, including "The Trooper" Eddie, "Powerslave" Eddie, "Killers" Eddie, and "Aces High" Eddie. Find those at EE.

Also on the way are Ol' Dirty Bastard, Biggie Smalls, and Run DMC ReAction figures.

Normally as October nears we'd be anticipating checking out new action figures at New York Comic Con, but of course, due to coronavirus, that's off this year. There's a virtual edition happening instead, and for a toy fix, Super7 is teasing "The Super 7 Spectacular Still-at-Home-ic-con Special." Watch a teaser video for that below, and stay tuned for more information.

