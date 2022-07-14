New songs from Four Tet & Mount Kimbie, and Robert Smith remix of Ride on new EP comp

UK concert promoters Eat Your Own Ears celebrated their 20th anniversary this year by launching a record label, and they're gearing up to put out their debut label compilation, which they're rolling out as a series of EPs. The first, Eat Your Own Ears Recordings EP 1, is out now, and it features new songs by Four Tet and Mount Kimbie, a previously unreleased live recording by Sylvan Esso, a previously unreleased James Yorkston demo, a Robert Smith (of The Cure) remix of Ride's "Vapour Trail," and a track from Charlotte Adigery & Bolis Pupul's recent album Topical Dancer, "Mantra." Four Tet's track "Scythe Master" is eight minutes of hypnotic, glistening synths, while Mount Kimbie go for something a little more distorted on "SE15." And Robert Smith puts a shuffling, modern twist on Ride's "Vapour Trail." Listen to the full EP below.