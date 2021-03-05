New songs from Tyler the Creator, Chance The Rapper & Anderson Paak/Bruno Mars out now

Drake isn't the only megastar rapper with new music out today. Here are a few others:

Tyler, the Creator released the full version of "Tell Me How," the song that appeared in the Coca-Cola commercial that began airing last month. It finds Tyler navigating a similarly experimental, not-exactly-rap style to the one on 2019's excellent IGOR, and even if it was written for a commercial, it's pretty cool. Check it out:

Chance The Rapper returned with a warm, lush, soul sample-fueled song called "The Heart & The Tongue." Chance has been hit or miss in recent years, but this feels like a hit.

Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars released the first single off their new collaborative project, Silk Sonic, who are expected to release an album called An Evening With Silk Sonic that featues funk legend Bootsy Collins. It's called "Leave The Door Open" and it's a faithful re-creation of early '70s style smooth soul that comes with an equally vintage-looking video. Bruno Mars also spoke to Zane Lowe on Apple Music about working with Bootsy:

For me, Bootsy is the definition of a superstar, just for everything. The songs, the vibes, he sprung... I mean, there's so many artists that you could see that grew up on him. And me and Andy being a couple of guys that just grew up loving that. And we thought it'd be incredible if we could dream up a dream set list and we, that was our model in the studio, "Alright, well let's create the set list of doom, who would be the ultimate host that could thread all these songs together?" And thank God for Bootsy.

