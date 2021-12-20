6 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

MELII - "HEY STRANGER" & "WOULD YOU LET ME GO?"

NYC R&B singer Melii is back with her first new music in almost two years, a two-song single called Winter In New York City. Winter in New York City officially begins tomorrow, and these two songs will warm you right up.

--

DOMO GENESIS - "IDFK"

Domo Genesis has been kinda quiet lately, but he had a standout verse on his former Odd Future groupmate Tyler, the Creator's Call Me If You Get Lost and he's reportedly gearing up for a new album in 2022 called Things Happen To Us. Here's to hoping that album has more where this great new single came from.

--

RAV - "ASS BACKWARDS" (ft. OPEN MIKE EAGLE, prod. ANT of ATMOSPHERE)

London-based rapper Rav put out this new single produced by Ant of Atmosphere and featuring Open Mike Eagle, and it's a hazy, psychedelic dose of indie-rap. He's also touring North America in 2022. All dates and tickets (including Knitting Factory Brooklyn on April 26) here.

--

MAC DEMARCO - "I'LL BE HOME FOR CHRISTMAS"

Always one for festive cheer, Mac DeMarco has covered holiday standard "I'll Be Home for Christmas," doing a fairly straight, jazzy rendition of the song that was made famous by Bing Crosby. The video features an inflatable Christmas tree who is trying to make its way home for the holidays.

--

FIVE PEBBLES (WEATHERDAY) - 'FORGETMENOT' EP

Enigmatic Swedish musician Weatherday has released a new EP of glitchy, shoegazy indie rock under the name Five Pebbles. "I wrote and recorded this album in one week, during the night," Weatherday writes on the Bandcamp page. "It's the spiritual resurrection of a lost EP I made years ago. I went in with the same genre and sound in mind as I did then. By making this I can forgive myself for deleting the old EP."

--

