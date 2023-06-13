32 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

SPANISH LOVE SONGS - "CLEAN-UP CREW"

Spanish Love Songs have shared the second single off their upcoming album No Joy. Like the first, it's a big anthemic rock song with an emo twist.

--

HORRENDOUS - "CULT OF SHAAD'OAH"

Philly prog-death metallers Horrendous have shared another dizzyingly heavy taste of their anticipated new LP Ontological Mysterium.

--

SUKI WATERHOUSE & BELLE AND SEBASTIAN - "EVERY DAY'S A LESSON IN HUMILITY"

Suki Waterhouse and Belle and Sebastian wrote their breezy new indie pop single together, and it's out as part of volume 8 of the Sub Pop Singles Club.

--

ALLEGRA KRIEGER - "LINGERING"

"'Lingering' is about new love, entering that fragile plane, shared pleasure, returning to the stasis of a room, of an apartment in a city that is always moving," Allegra Krieger tells NYLON about her new single, a beautiful folk track. "Objects sitting and hanging. Wanting something, but not wanting to want anything. Crossing the street. A nice day, a nice moment." It's from her new album I Keep My Feet On The Fragile Plane.

--

JULIA JACKLIN - "SHIVERS" (ROLAND S. HOWARD COVER)

"It’s been covered a lot, but it’s a special one for me," Julia Jacklin says of her new rendition of "Shivers," originally recorded by The Boys Next Door. "It was one of the first songs I ever learnt to play. Many Sydney bars, venues and open mic nights have heard me sing this song. Howard wrote it at 16 and I’ve always loved how much the lyrics capture that type of unbridled, dramatic teenage infatuation. The kind that physically hurts but also makes you laugh at yourself."

--

CLOWNS - "FORMALDEHYDE"

Australian punks Clowns have unleashed new single "Formaldehyde" via Fat Wreck Chords, and it's a snotty, catchy, fired-up ripper.

--

SAMANTHA URBANI - "MORE THAN A FEELING"

Former Friends vocalist Samantha Urbani is back with synth-pop track "More Than a Feeling," the first single off of her TBA debut album. "I’m calling someone out for not showing up for me, but also calling myself out for sticking around for that, enabling it by engaging with it, and saying ‘I can see what you’re communicating to me by not being here,’" she says. "And the hardest part is that I’ve waited so long to accept it that I can’t even address it anymore and they stopped caring a long time ago. It’s saying goodbye to someone who’s not even there.”"

--

DEVON KAY & THE SOLUTIONS - "MILLENNIAL HOMESICK BLUES"

Every song we've heard from Devon Kay & The Solutions' upcoming ska-punk EP has been really good, and this one is no exception.

--

HAHA - "ONLY GETS BETTER"

Azure Ray's Maria Taylor and producer Mike Bloom have a new project, HAHA, and their debut single is the synthy, propulsive indie rock track "Only Gets Better." "We came together on what became this cohesive vision almost by accident, after years of being friends," Mike says. "A seemingly endless feedback loop of inspiration followed, and we were jumping over ourselves to get ideas down. These songs seemed to take on their own respective shapes and identities, likely in ways we never would have discovered on our own or with anyone else. This song started the fire and so it only seemed right to give it air before the others.."

--

GOLD PANDA - "THE CORNER" (REMIX ft. OPEN MIKE EAGLE, INFINITE LIVEZ, MCKINLEY DIXON)

Gold Panda has released a reimagined version of his single "The Corner" with three guest rappers, and they turn it into an entirely different beast.

--

GEORGIA - "GIVE IT UP FOR LOVE"

Georgia's dreamy new pop track "Give It Up For Love" was inspired by The Beach. It's from her new album Euphoric, out in July.

--

BAD LUCK - "SAFE TO SAY"

NYC emo-punks Bad Luck will release new EP Books On Tape on August 11 via Take This To Heart, and lead single "Safe To Say" is a pop punk banger with some hints of aughts-era Taking Back Sunday.

--

ANGELO DE AUGUSTINE - "TOIL AND TROUBLE"

"As we all know," Angelo De Augustine says of the title track of his new album, a hushed, acoustic folk track, "we are living in a world within another. A place of specific curation and design where the mind is the chief architect in command. I often wonder who the mind is working for? Who is behind the curtain pulling the strings and transmitting the messages?"

--

MAUVE - "OH MY GOD!"

Portland emo band Mauve's debut LP About The Weather comes out July 18 via Really Rad Records, and here's the really rad lead single "Oh My God!"

--

KATIE VON SCHLEICHER - "ELIXER" FT. LADY LAMB

Katie Von Schleicher's mellow new single features harmony vocals from Lady Lamb, who says, "I got to sing on a song I love by one of my favorite artists and friends."

--

LUTALO & LOMELDA - "DARKEVE DUET"

Lutalo reimagines "Darkeve" from their debut EP on "Darkeve Duet," which features Lomelda. "Lomelda was definitely an influence sonically and texturally for Once Now, Then Again," Lutalo says. "It was a full circle moment to have her being willing to help with this track. I really wanted to be able to see a reimagining of the track, and Hannah did a beautiful job developing her own world around the song. Though it’s familiar, it exists on its own sphere. I want to create music that allows for an experience and this does just that."

--

POWER OF FEAR - "A BREED APART"

Pittsburgh's Power of Fear tap into '90s metallic hardcore on new single "A Breed Apart." Their debut album of the same name arrives June 30 via DAZE.

--

ARNOLD DREYBLATT & THE ORCHESTRA OF EXCITED STRINGS - "FLIGHTPATH"

Arnold Dreyblatt & The Orchestra of Excited Strings have announced their first album in 21 years, Resolve, which will be out August 18 via Drag City. Fans of droning, motorik komische rock will want to check out "Flightpath."

--

SPARKLEHORSE

Mark Linkous had been working on a fifth Sparklehorse album when he died in 2010. Those songs are finally getting released and form the basis of new album Bird Machine which will be out September 13 via ANTI-.

--

SONNY & THE SUNSETS - "WAITING"

"'Waiting' came about watching my teenage son during the pandemic, waiting in his room for something to change," Sonny Smith says of the opening track from his new album. "He was sewing a lot, making garments. I began to imagine he was sewing an outfit he would wear when he would leave this weird dystopian planet, when a UFO came down and helped all the teenagers escape the dumpster planet we’ve made." Self Awareness Through Macrame is out August 25.

--

SPOON - "SHE’S FINE, SHE’S MINE" (BO DIDDLEY COVER)

In addition to two new originals, Spoon's new EP has them tackling this Bo Diddley classic.

--

DEVENDRA BANHART - "TWIN"

Devendra Banhart has announced a new album, Flying Wig, which will be out September 22 via Mexican Summer. This is his 11th album and first for Mexican Summer, and he made it with Cate Le Bon, who produced. “She’s the only person I wanted to make this record with,” Banhart says. For it, he's put down his acoustic guitar and picked up some synthesizers as you can hear on "Twin."

--

HAND HABITS - "THE BUST OF NEFERTITI"

Meg Duffy describes "The Bust of Nefertiti" thusly: "Picture yourself walking through the Neues Museum in Berlin, being blasted by archeological wonders and sculptures of goddesses and heading straight out the back into Berghain to bust a move."

--

STEVE MARINO - "GOT YOU (IN MY WORLD NOW)"

Steve Marino has played in bands like Bugg and Jacky Boy and he's in the current lineup of Angel Du$t, and now he's set to release a new solo album. Read about this lead single here.

--

WALTER ETC - "WHEN THE BAND BREAKS UP AGAIN"

Walter Etc have announced a new album, When the Band Breaks Up Again, due in September via SideOneDummy, and you can read about the title track here.

--

FLEET FOXES - "HEJIRA" (JONI MITCHELL COVER) & "UNDER CONTROL" (THE STROKES COVER)

Fleet Foxes have recently done some cool covers with some cool guests at their shows, like The Strokes' "Under Control" with Uwade at NYC's Forest Hills Stadium last year, and Joni Mitchell's "Hejira" with Grizzly Bear's Daniel Rossen and Robin Pecknold's father Greg Pecknold at the LA "Spring Recital" show that they recently streamed online, and now they've released properly recorded/mixed recordings of both covers, exclusively on their Bandcamp. Read more here.

--

--

BAD OPERATION - "GRANDMA'S CAR"

This Friday, New Tone ska trailblazers Bad Operation will release a split EP with ska-punk veteran Joe Gittleman of The Mighty Mighty Bosstones and Avoid One Thing for Bad Time Records' Wavebreaker split series. Ahead of the release, we're premiering one of Bad Op's tracks, "Grandma's Car," along with its video. Read more here.

--

KILLER MIKE - "SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS" FEAT. ANDRE 3000, FUTURE & ERYN ALLEN KANE

Killer Mike shared tightly produced single "Scientists & Engineers", along with the full list of features from his soon-to-be-released LP Michael, The track comes with excellent guest spots by André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane.

--

ANOHNI AND THE JOHNSONS - "SLIVER OF ICE"

The latest single off ANOHNI AND THE JOHNSONS' new album My Back Was a Bridge For You To Cross is the Lou Reed-inspired "Sliver of Ice," which you can read more about here.

--

ALLAH-LAS - "THE STUFF" & "ZUMA 85"

Allah-Las announced their new LP Zuma 85 and shared "The Stuff" and the album's title track. "'The Stuff' is a tongue-in-cheek ode to rock tropes and nostalgic sentiments in the music world, including stereotypes of musicians and various trends in music," the band wrote, while "Zuma 85" contrasts with understated guitars.

--

THE HIVES - "COUNTDOWN TO SHUTDOWN"

"The countdown to the financial collapse? The countdown to the weekend bender you've been waiting for? The countdown to your favorite sports competition? The Hives have you covered with 'Countdown To Shutdown.' A versatile banger for all your summer rock needs. Approximately 37% more effective than the closest competitor and sure to help your Q2 and Q3 results. Buy now and watch the stock rise!" Hives frontman Pelle Almqvist says of the band's irresistible new single. Read more about it here.

--

SARAH MARY CHADWICK - "SHITTY TOWN"

Sarah Mary Chadwick announced her eighth album, and shared the lead single, which you can read more about here.

--

