30 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We publish a monthly playlist of some of our favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

TEAR DROP (mem BITTER END) - "LOVE YOU TO DEATH" (TYPE O NEGATIVE COVER)

Tear Drop is a new band fronted by Griffin Jarzombek of Texas metallic hardcore band, and they're releasing a new EP called Did You Wanna Love Me to Death on September 25 via Grim Reality, which will include covers of Youth Brigade's "Did You Wanna Die" and Type O Negative's "Love You To Death." The latter is out now, and it's dedicated to fellow Texas hardcore musicians Riley Gale (Power Trip) and Wade Allison (Iron Age), both of whom sadly just passed away. "We all love Type O so this was an easy choice for a cover," guitarist Patrick Flanigan told Revolver. "This song is an incredible heavy ballad. We just did our best to do the song justice." They did indeed do it justice, and gave it a metallic hardcore spin in the process.

--

HUNDREDTH - "SOMEWHERE NOWHERE"

Hundredth have released the title track off their upcoming album Somewhere Nowhere, which finds them in similar electronic pop territory to The Postal Service (who they covered earlier this year).

--

FLOHIO - "UNVEILED"

UK rapper Flohio releases her new mixtape Unveiled on November 27 via AlphaTone, and the Take A Daytrip-produced title track is a dark, hard-hitting offering of UK hip hop.

--

TINO CONTRERAS - "EL SACRIFICIO"

96-year-old Mexican jazz veteran Tino Contreras is releasing a new album, La Noche de los Dioses, on October 23 via Gilles Peterson's Brownswood Recordings. Gilles says, "This record is amazing! It represents his entire career in one. It captures the nightclubs of Mexico, the blues, the decadence… it's a sassy subterranean cosmic sound…"

--

SAMPA THE GREAT - "TIME'S UP" (ft. JUNGLEPUSSY)

Zambia-born rapper Sampa The Great meets the tough-as-nails New York rap of Junglepussy on this new remix of "Time's Up" from Sampa's great 2019 album The Return.

--

THE OBGMS - "OUTSAH"

Genre-defying Toronto punks The OBGMs have shared a new song off The End, due October 30 via Black Box Music. "This is one of those songs where we’re doing stuff other people aren’t doing," says vocalist/guitarist Densil McFarlane. "We threw bongos on the motherfucker. That song is a statement and that statement is, ‘We’re not afraid of you, and we’re willing to confront you. Come see me if you have a problem with it. We’re already outside."

--

LANDE HEKT - "WHISKEY"

Lande Hekt of UK indie-punk band Muncie Girls is releasing her debut solo album, Going To Hell, on January 22 via Get Better Records. "I'm no stranger to queer punk and queer politics," Lande says. "I've always taken a special interest for obvious reasons, but this record is important to me because it's the first time I'm releasing anything as an outwardly gay person." The album was recorded by The Hard Aches' Ben David, and lead single "Whiskey" is a dose of climactic, slow-burning indie rock that Lande says is about "realising that pretending you're not gay can't go on forever."

--

WENDY EISENBERG - "CENTREVILLE"

Wendy Eisenberg releases Auto on October 16 via Ba Da Bing and new single "Centreville" pairs chaotic art pop with complex guitar work in a way that's somewhere in the same ballpark as Battles, Deerhoof, and Maps & Atlases.

--

BALDI/GERYCZ DUO - "FROG CONGRESS AT DAWN"

Cloud Nothings jazz offshoot Baldi/Gerycz Duo have shared this meditative 13-minute single off upcoming album After Commodore Perry Service Plaza, due October 30 via American Dreams Records.

--

BLOOD ORANGE & 박혜진 PARK HYE JIN - "CALL ME (FREESTYLE)"

Blood Orange adds new half-rapped, half-sung vocals to Korean musician 박혜진 Park Hye Jin's 2018 song "Call Me" to great results.

--

CHAMBER - "VISIONS OF HOSTILITY"

Nashville mathcore up and comers have shared another rager off their upcoming debut album Cost of Sacrifice (due 10/23 via Pure Noise). Fans of anything from classics bands like Botch, Converge, and Poison The Well to newer bands like Knocked Loose, take note.

--

THE VAUGHNS - "ALL WEEKEND"

New Equal Vision signees The Vaughns offer up warm, breezy indie rock on their first single for the label.

--

ANGEL OLSEN - "MR. LONELY" (BOBBY VINTON COVER)

Read more about Angel Olsen's take on this 1964 classic here.

--

ANDY BELL (RIDE) - "I WAS ALONE"

Ride's Andy Bell will release his debut solo album, The View from Halfway Down, on October 9 via Sonic Cathedral and here's a second track from it. Andy describes "I Was Alone" as "a Spacemen 3-influenced song about dealing mentally with solitude." The song's also got Bell's signature harmonies which sound lovely against this tripped-out backing.

--

KEATON HENSON - "HUSK"

Keaton Henson's new album Monument is due out on October 23, and the latest single is "Husk," which Henson says is "about waking up and realising that you’ve aged. That time, the traitor, has taken from you your best years, the ones where your bones didn’t ache and you could make it through the day without questioning existence."

--

SUUNS - "PRAY"

Montreal's SUUNS have signed with Joyful Noise who will release the band's Fiction EP on October 30. First single "Pray" was actually recorded with producer John Congleton for 2016's Hold/Still. “It didn't make the cut, probably because we loved it so much and thought we had an even better version of it in us,” says the band's Liam O’Neill. “We subsequently tried to record multiple versions of this song, none of which captured the unhinged energy of this live-off-the-floor performance. Discovering this lost jam and its power felt like a reminder to keep in the moment and to trust ourselves - you just have to keep moving forward.”

--

BOOTSY COLLINS - "THE POWER OF ONE"

Bass great and former Funkadelic member Bootsy Collins is back with new album The Power of One which will be out October 23. “Music is always a soother, a healer, and that’s how I want to use this record,” says Bootsy. The album features a number of guests including Dr. Cornel West, Victor Wooten, Béla Fleck, Branford Marsalis and more. Here's the title track.

--

WILL BUTLER - "BETHLEHEM"

Arcade Fire's Will Butler sounds angry and energized on new song "Bethlehem" which is from his upcoming solo album, Generations. "Like a lot of folks, I woke up after the election in 2016 mad and sad and scared and exhausted. This song is born of that emotion." Generations is out September 25.

--

BARTEES STRANGE - "KELLY ROWLAND"

"'Kelly Rowland' is my peak hedonistic dream, if I had no rules," Bartees Strange told Stereogum. "I was in Berlin, and I saw the most beautiful, talented, wealthy, amazing people, we partied all night and danced all night. And I was like, ‘I cannot believe people live every day like this. It’s this hyper-idealized vision of what I wish I could be, for a moment."

--

TIM HEIDECKER - "PROPERTY" FT WEYES BLOOD

Here's another track from Tim Heidecker's upcoming Fear of Death, which features appearances from The Lemon Twigs and Weyes Blood. "Property" looks at capitalism and real estate: "They buried those bodies with the best intent, yes they did // But those boxes could be turned into rent, and you know that they will."

--

EELS - "ARE WE ALRIGHT AGAIN"

Eels released a couple of new songs this year already, and now they've announced their thirteenth LP, Earth to Dora, due out October 30 via E Works/PIAS. "These songs came about just before the pandemic hit and changed everything," E says. "I’m hoping they can be, maybe kind of soothing or something. To hear songs dealing with things we are dreaming about getting back to. Or maybe people are dealing with some of the topics right now as well. Just one song was done in the thick of the early pandemic days, ‘Are We Alright Again,’ which is kind of a quarantine daydream I desperately needed to have."

--

TRAVIS - "ALL FALL DOWN"

Britpop vets Travis release new album 10 Songs on Octboer 9 and they've just shared the delicate "All Fall Down" which features frontman Fran Healy's distinctive falsetto. Fran also directed the stop-motion animated video. “In the spirit of Tony Hart, the beloved British children’s TV presenter I grew up with, I shot this stop motion birds eye view lyric video to another of our 10 Songs, ‘All Fall Down’.” Fran says. “Originally I thought it would be cool to make a book which I could film someone turning the pages to but then realized it would make a more interesting video to film the book being created.”

--

FAYE WEBSTER - "BETTER DISTRACTIONS"

Faye Webster released her first new music of 2020, "In A Good Way," back in April, and now she's followed that with another new single, "Better Distractions." "I wrote this song kinda without knowing I was writing it," she says. "It’s a kind of free association, just thoughts running straight from my head onto paper untouched. I also think it’s best my band has ever sounded on record."

--

STILL CORNERS - "THE LAST EXIT"

Still Corners have announced new album The Last Exit which will be out January 22. The UK duo now call Woodstock, NY home but the Southwest's deserts were the album's inspiration. "In a world where everyone thinks all the corners of the map are filled in we like to suggest there's something beyond that, something eternal in the landscape and in our psyche," says Tessa Murray. "Maybe you don't see it every day but it's there and that's what we are trying to connect to." Here's the title track and it's video, which was inspired by film Picnic at Hanging Rock.

--

ADUKLT LIFE (EX HUGGY BEAR) - "TAKING HITS" & "STEVIE K"

Adulkt Life, the new band featuring Huggy Bear’s Chris Rowley, and Male Bonding’s John Arthur Webb and Kevin Hendrick, will release their debut album, Book Of Curses, on November 6 on What’s Your Rupture? They've shared two songs from it: the catchy indie rock number "Taking Hits" and the decidedly punk "Stevie K."

--

MARY LATTIMORE - "SILVER LADDERS"

Harpist Mary Lattimore has shared the title track from her new album Silver Ladders. "'Silver Ladders' was written about this place in Croatia on the island of Hvar, where the sea was deep greeny-blue and you could float with all of the people from the town," says Mary. "There were all of these ladders from the stone path right into the water. I thought it was the most beautiful place on Earth, as a person who loves to swim. I was hired to play a wedding in Big Sur, another breathtaking spot, and the rugged coast reminded me of my time in Croatia, so this melody came to me as I was warming up for the wedding."

--

MINA TINDLE - "INDIAN SUMMER"

Mina Tindle's first album in six years, SISTER, comes out on October 9 via 37d03d, and the latest single is "Indian Summer," which is accompanied by a gorgeous vintage video filmed by, and with performances from, Camila Dutervil and Indira Dominici. "Indira Dominici is one of my favorite artists," Mina Tindle says. "She seems to see and reveal beauty in people and things effortlessly. This song was originally inspired by Italo Calvino's short novel Under the Jaguar Sun, but Indira is a kind of magician and she seems to have changed the meaning of the song with her images. Camila Dutervil and her are telling me a new story with this video and I am mesmerized."

--

GLASS BEACH - "CLASSIC J DIES AND GETS A MILLION STREAMS ON SPOTIFY"

Three quarters of Glass Beach recorded a new version of "classic j dies and goes to hell part 1" in celebration of the song getting one million Spotify streams. "Enjoy ours and do your own!" they write.

--

CLARK - "ISOLATION THEME" (THOM YORKE REMIX)

Last year, Thom Yorke had electronic artist and composer Clark remix his track "Not the News" and now he's returned the favor.

--

DREW CITRON (BEVERLY, PUBLIC PRACTICE) - "KISS ME"

Drew Citron, who led Beverly and plays in Public Practice (and played with The Pains of Being Pure at Heart, too), will release her solo debut, Free Now, on October 9 via Park the Van. Here her very catchy new single.

--

