27 New Songs Out Today

REASON - "SAUCE" (ft. VINCE STAPLES)

TDE-signed rapper Reason continues his string of recent singles with the chilled-out "Sauce," and this one's especially exciting as it features fellow California rapper Vince Staples.

--

CJ FLY - "BAMBOO TREE"

Pro Era co-founder and Beast Coast member CJ Fly embraces cool, breezy dancehall on his latest solo single.

--

CHRIS STAPLETON - "COLD"

Modern-day country-rock great Chris Stapleton shows off his slow-burning, melancholic, string-laden side on "Cold," the second taste of his anticipated new album Starting Over.

--

TAME IMPALA - "BORDERLINE" (BLOOD ORANGE REMIX)

Tame Impala have given over their single "Borderline" to Blood Orange's Dev Hynes to remix. With a little help from Porches' Aaron Maine, Hynes smoothes the track out into a synthy R&B bubble bath.

--

GRANDADDY - "THE CRYSTAL LAKE" (PIANO VERSION)

Grandaddy is celebrating the 20th anniversary of The Software Slump with a box set that includes a new version of the album recorded by Jason Lytle on piano alone. Here's his version of single "The Crystal Lake" which takes on a sad new quality in this form.

-

OMD - "ENOLA GAY" (HOT CHIP REMIX)

OMD will celebrate the 40th anniversary of their classic single "Enola Gay" with a new 12" on November 27. (The date also acknowledges the 75th anniversary of the WWII bombing on Hiroshima by the Enola Gay aircraft.) It includes two new mixes by Andy McCluskey and Paul Humphreys, as well as a drum-crazy remix by Hot Chip. “Getting your hands on the raw material of “Enola Gay” feels like stealing into hallowed halls," says Hot Chip's Al Doyle. "It’s already a perfect song, so this is just a tribute and an homage, made all the more meaningful with the occurrence this year of the 75th anniversary of the atomic bombs on Japan. OMD forever.”

--

HAYDEN THORPE (WILD BEASTS) - "BLUE CROW"

Former Wild Beasts frontman Hayden Thorpe will release the Aerial Songs EP on October 16 via Domino. It finds him exploring the “digital pastoral” inspired by his native Cumbria. “Since my first broody teenage attempts to make music and beyond into gradually becoming an adult concerned with making decent music, I’ve found the prospect of making work about the Lake District an off-puttingly daunting task," says Hayden. I’ve always felt ill equipped to even nearly match the enchantment of being within the fells. I wouldn’t say I’m any better prepared now, it might just be that I can perhaps more precisely distil the vital affirmation I feel in the mountains. Maybe it is that I am, by now, far enough away from the blast radius of a frustrated rural youth shit show to get clear headed and attempt it.”

--

BFB DA PACKMAN x WIZ KHALIFA - "FUNTIME"

Fast-rising Houston rap eccentric Bfb Da Packman has tapped weed-rap vet Wiz Khalifa for his latest single, "Funtime," which is as totally ridiculous as you'd expect.

--

MATT MAESON - "HALLUCINOGENICS" (ft. LANA DEL REY)

Virginia Beach pop rock/country singer Matt Maeson has released a new version of "Hallucinogenics" off his 2019 debut album Bank on the Funeral (Neon Gold/Atlantic), and this version is of note as it features newly-added vocals by Lana Del Rey.

--

SWAE LEE - "DANCE LIKE NO ONE'S WATCHING"

Rae Sremmurd member and pop-rap hitmaker Swae Lee returns with the subwoofer-blowing yet airy "Dance Like No One's Watching."

--

TRAVIS SCOTT - "FRANCHISE" (ft. YOUNG THUG & M.I.A.)

The gigantic Travis Scott has returned with a new single "FRANCHISE," featuring Atlanta trap weirdo Young Thug and UK art-rap enigma M.I.A. "When I finished the song, I couldn’t think of nobody else that I could probably just maybe like, body this shit. You know what I’m saying?," Travis told Zane Lowe of M.I.A. "And just that presence, man. We ain’t felt this presence in a long time. I’m just trying to get this gig shit like right man. We got to get better, right? You know what I’m saying? Like all of this, the energy man, music, beats, raps, God! Everything, she’s the illest of all time." The song comes with a video shot at Michael Jordan's mansion.

--

SARCHASM - "GREEN HORNET"

Berkely punks Sarchasm blend surf guitar and skate punk (in the long tradition of Agent Orange, Dead Kennedys, The Offspring, etc) on this new ripper off their upcoming self-titled album for Asian Man.

--

YVES JARVIS - SUNDRY ROCK SONG STOCK

Canadian musician Yves-Sébastien Audet, formerly Un Blonde, released a new album as Yves Jarvis, Sundry Rock Song Stock. It's a calming, woozy, and sometimes experimental album that should appeal to fans of Bonnie "Prince" Billy, Sufjan Stevens, ambient music, and psychedelics.

--

POTATOHEAD PEOPLE & DE LA SOUL - "BABY GOT WORK"

Vancouver's Potatohead People team up with New York rap legends De La Soul for this jazzy, soulful song "about getting your head down, putting your boots on and getting to work, truly helping to make the world a better place for all of us."

--

MICK FLEETWOOD'S DA DA ISM - "THESE STRANGE TIMES"

Fleetwood Mac co-founder Mick Fleetwood has released this "new" song that combines the 1995 Fleetwood Mac song of the same name with elements of the classic "Albatross" by Peter Green, who sadly passed away this year. "The project is about the energy of choice, of deciding if you want to be a part of the dark or the light when push comes to shove, which seems very apropos at this moment in history," Mick says.

--

FIRST AID KIT - "COME GIVE ME LOVE" (TED GARDESTAD COVER)

"Ted Gärdestad is a Swedish national treasure," First Aid Kit write. "Just like us he started his music career when he was only a teenager and wrote songs with his older brother Kenneth. Ted did most of the melodies and Kenneth the lyrics. ‘Come Give Me Love’ is a classic song about a relationship coming to an end. To us, it is the epitome of Swedish summer, holding both hope, longing, and a twinge of sadness. The original track was produced by none other than Björn and Benny from ABBA, with ABBA on backing vocals. We are huge fans of the original production and wanted to stay close to that 70s folky sound. This is an homage to that time period and recording style. We recorded this with producer Daniel Bengtson at Studio Rymden in Stockholm earlier this spring. We think the added vocal harmonies bring that unique First Aid Kit touch to the song. We hope more people will discover this gem through our translated version and that it brings some feeling of hope to what has been a very dark year.”

--

SPIRIT ADRIFT - "SCREAMING FROM BEYOND"

Spirit Adrift have shared another song off their anticipated new album Enlightened In Eternity, and this one finds Nate Garrett & co channelling radio-friendly '80s metal.

--

PAINTED DOLL (DAVE HILL & CHRIS REIFERT) - HOW TO DRAW FIRE (LP STREAM)

Painted Doll, the "unstoppable rock band" formed by comedian, shredder and occasional BV contributor Dave Hill and Chris Reifert (Autopsy, Death), have just released their new album How to Draw Fire which is full of riffy, catchy psych.

--

LYDIA AINSWORTH - "GOOD TIMES" (CHIC COVER)

"Out of the jaws of the apocalypse I’m fleeing to an imaginary desert island of Good Times," says Lydia of her chilled-out electro cover of the Chic disco classic. "Let’s hope we make it there for real and soon. Meantime, get out and vote."

--

ZERO 7 - "OUTLINE"

Chillout masters Zero 7 released their new Shadows EP today which features new single "Outline" with vocals from singer-songwriter Lou Stone.

--

THE BLACK WATCH - "THE LONESOME DEATH OF MARY HANSEN"

Indiepop vets The Black Watch release new album Fromthing Somethat on October 23. This new single is a tribute to the late Stereolab singer/guitarist.

--

KOFFEE - "PRESSURE" (REMIX ft. BUJU BANTON)

Reggae up and comer Koffee has released a new remix of her great 2020 single "Pressure," and this one features newly-added vocals by reggae veteran Buju Banton, who released a very good comeback album this year.

--

SODOM - "SODOM & GOMORRAH"

German thrash legends Sodom sound as nasty as ever on their new single, the first taste of their upcoming sixteenth album Genesis XIX, which is due November 27 via SPV/Steamhammer.

--

THE SMASHING PUMPKINS - "CONFESSIONS OF A DOPAMINE ADDICT" & "WRATH"

Two more gothy synthpop songs from the upcoming Smashing Pumpkins album are here, and you can read more about them here.

--

PUBLIC ENEMY - "PUBLIC ENEMY NUMBER WON" (ft. MIKE D, AD-ROCK & RUN DMC)

There are a lot of cool collabs on the new Public Enemy album (their first for Def Jam in over 25 years), but this just might be the most anticipated, nostalgia-inducing one. Read more about it here.

--

DEFTONES - "RADIANT CITY"

You should listen to the entire, very good new Deftones album, but if we had to pick one highlight, this would be it.

--

STEVE WYNN - "MILKY WHITE"

The Dream Syndicate's Steve Wynn is releasing Decade, an 11-CD box set which collects solo works from 1995-2005, featuring 57 tracks that have never seen the light of day before, plus 31 rarities. Here's one of those rarities, co-written by Eric "Roscoe" Ambel.

