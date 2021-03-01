17 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

ORESKABAND - "つくしい男"

Japan's ORESKABAND have been making addictive power-poppy ska-punk for over 15 years, and they've just returned with a new song that's as immediately catchy and fresh as they've ever been.

--

CATBITE - "SNEAKY FEELINGS" (ELVIS COSTELLO COVER)

More ska: Catbite have given a ska rework to "Sneaky Feelings" off the 1977 debut album by Elvis Costello. Elvis has his own history with ska (he produced The Specials' debut album and has released some of his own ska too) and Catbite's original music frequently veers towards '70s power pop, so it's no surprise that this cover works perfectly.

--

J BALVIN - "MA G"

J Balvin is already set to follow last year's great Colores with a new album, and the first single is the trap-infused reggaeton of "Ma G."

--

EXTINGUISH - "UNCONQUERED"

Sacramento death metal-infused hardcore up and comers Extinguish will release a self-titled EP on April 23 via Creator-Destructor Records, and you can get a taste from the bone-crushing "Unconquered."

--

RATBOYS - "GO OUTSIDE"

"We wrote this song on a whim when we were home in between tours in April 2019," Ratboys' Julia Steiner says of their twangy new single. "It’s this carefree and wistful, totally innocent song about wanting to travel and spend time with loved ones. We didn’t realize that we wouldn’t be able to do either of those things before long."

--

RODY WALKER (PROTEST THE HERO) - SHARKS FLY EP

Progressive post-hardcore vets Protest The Hero returned last year with their first album in six years, the very good Palimpsest, and now frontman Rody Walker has released a new three-song solo EP. It's not too far removed from his main band, so if you're a PTH fan, don't miss this.

--

TO BE GENTLE - "THE DEPTHS OF OUR TRAUMA IS THE WELL FROM WHICH WE DRAW OUR COMPASSION"

Oregons screamo band To Be Gentle are releasing an ambient album this Friday (benefitting RAINN), but first they put out this seven-minute song that they consider a preface to the album. It's a gorgeous dose of minimal, instrumental post-rock.

--

FUOCO FATUO - "OBSIDIAN BULWARK (CREATION OF THE ABSURD)"

Following a recent six-minute excerpt, Italian funeral doomers Fuoco Fatuo have now shared the 13-and-a-half minute lead single/opening track off their upcoming album Obsidian Katabasis, due 4/2 via Profound Lore. It moves at a glacial pace, and it sounds like pure evil.

--

BBYMUTHA - MUTHALEFICENT 2

Underground rapper Bbymutha said her 2020 album Muthaland would mark the end of her career, but she has stayed prolific with other EPs and singles since then, and she returned today once again with this new seven-song EP. Zeelooperz and Fly Anakin appear on it, and it's another very good offering of left-of-the-dial rap.

--

GAY MEAT - "EVER ALWAYS"

Gay Meat, the solo project of Museum Mouth singer Karl Kuehn, has put out another new single, "Ever Always." It has more of a psychedelic bedroom pop vibe than his main band's indie-punk, but Karl's unique voice makes this unmistakably his work.

--

SUNDAY STATE (MEMS MUDHONEY) - "WHITE PINE COUNTY" FT KEN STRINGFELLOW

Pacific Northwest band Sunday State, who are led by Michael Carothers and Kurt Foster and features Steve Turner (Mudhoney/Green River), will release their self-titled debut album on April 2. The record was produced by Larry Crane with some recording done by The Posies' Ken Stringfellow, and it also features appearances by Scott McCaughey (REM, Young Fresh Fellows) and Jenny Conlee (The Decemberists, Black Prairie). The first single is "White Pine County," which features Stringfellow on percussion, that straddles garage rock and '90s college radio indie.

--

STEPHEN FRETWELL - "OVAL"

Stephen Fretwell is set to release his third album this summer via Dan Carey's Speedy Wunderground label. Details on that are still to come, but he's shared this pretty new single. “I think it is a song about marriage, the actuality of it, the responsibility of it, and the gamble,” says Fretwell. “When my girlfriend was pregnant with our first son, we moved to a flat near the Oval in London. As our marriage fell apart a few years ago, it was this simple song that was the only thing I had to stick in the ground and push on with making some new music. I wrote the song about watching my wife look out of the window in that flat in Oval, looking at her new life as a mother, our new life as parents, and I was trying to show that in some way the beauty that we are gifted by becoming parents is often haunted by the loss of something, too.”

--

FUTURE ISLANDS - "GLADA" VIDEO

Future Islands have shared the video for "Glada" from last year's As Long as You Are. It was directed by Sam Herring’s partner, Julia Ragnarsson, and shot in Skåne, Sweden. “The main treatment for the video was a portrait of the Swedish countryside with Julia's parents as the protagonists," says Herring. "They filmed in the spring, summer, and most recently in the early fall of last year. For me, most importantly, it captures the place that this song is about, which is all I wanted to share in the first place.”

--

LOJII - TAURUS_EP

Philly rapper lojii has released a warm, jazzy new EP, which you can read more about here.

--

GULCH / SUNAMI SPLIT

San Jose hardcore bands Gulch and Sunami (who share members) have released a new split EP on Triple B Records, with two new ragers from each band. You can read more about it here.

--

SILENT - "END"

Mexicali, Baja California goth/punk band Silent have announced a new album for Three One G, and you can read more about lead single "END" here.

--

JAMES - "ALL THE COLOURS OF YOU"

Veteran UK band James, who have been together nearly 40 years (and are best known in the US for their 1993 hit, "Laid"), have announced their 16th album, which is titled All the Colours of You and will be out June 4. Here's the title track.

--

RACHEL LOVE (DOLLY MIXTURE) - "DOWN THE LINE"

Rachel Love, who was singer/guitarist for early-'80s cult indiepop band Dolly Mixture, is releasing her first-ever solo album, Primrose Hill, which will be out in May. "Down the Line" is a new recording of an old Dolly Mixture song and should appeal to fans of Saint Etienne.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the ‘New Songs archive.