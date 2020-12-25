New Songs Out Today: SZA, Four Tet, Kelsey Lu/Yves Tumor & more

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

SZA - "GOOD DAYS"

SZA finally returned this year with her first new song in three years, "Hit Different" (prod. The Neptunes, ft. Ty Dolla $ign), and now she put out its B-side, "Good Days." This one's a little more intimate and lo-fi, and it's always great to hear this side of SZA.

YVES TUMOR, KELSEY LU, KELLY MORAN & MOSES BOYD - "LET ALL THE POISONS THAT LURK IN THE MUD SEEP OUT"

This amazing lineup came together for a new song that they say "is about Taking Risks and plunging heedlessly into the unknown. embracing your dark side that is ultimately your light side. going manic and pulling yourself out of that mania. accepting the challenge of being wholly and completely yourself, a mutant that bends itself backwards to embrace it’s true nature and the depth that lies within." As you'd probably expect, it's a stunning piece of art pop.

FOUR TET - PARALLEL & 871

Merry Christmas from Four Tet, who's back with not one but two new full-length albums. These are his second and third albums of 2020 (following Sixteen Oceans), and he also released two new songs with Thom Yorke and Burial and a single from his upcoming collaborative album with Madlib.

LA DISPUTE - "FIFTEEN" & "KINROSS"

La Dispute released two new spoken word songs on Bandcamp, which were originally part of their ongoing Patreon project. Like every year, La Dispute are donating Bandcamp profits to charity for Christmas Day; this year it's Rent Party Detroit and the Detroit Community Wealth Fund.

AWAKEBUTSTILLINBED - STAY WHO YOU ARE

San Jose emo band surprise-released their first new EP in nearly three years, the followup to their great January 2018 debut album. Read more about it here.

BIG CHEESE - "DISCROWN"

UK hardcore band Big Cheese released the killer Punishment Park earlier this year, and today they followed it up with another new ripper, "DISCROWN."

PLAYBOI CARTI - WHOLE LOTTA RED

Atlanta rapper Playboi Carti is back with a new album, featuring Kanye West, Kid Cudi, Future, a sample of Bon Iver's "iMi," and more.

LIL DURK - THE VOICE

Chicago rapper Lil Durk is back with a new album, featuring the late King Von, 6LACK, Young Thug, YNW Melly, and Booka600.

CROSSES - "THE BEGINNING OF THE END" (CAUSE & EFFECT COVER)

Crosses (aka Deftones frontman Chino Moreno, Far's Shaun Lopez, and Chuck Doom) are back with their first new recording since their 2014 debut album, a cover of Cause & Effect's 1990 song "The Beginning Of The End."

NYCK CAUTION - "DECEMBER 24TH" (ft. ELBEE THRIE, prod. ERICK THE ARCHITECT)

New York rapper Nyck Caution has shared the seasonally appropriate opening track from his upcoming album Anywhere But Here, due 1/15 via Pro Era.

SLAUGHTER BEACH, DOG - AT THE MOONBASE

Jake Ewald surprise-released a new Slaughter Beach, Dog album on Christmas Eve, and you can read more about it here.

