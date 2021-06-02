New venue Brooklyn Made opening in Bushwick (initial lineup)

A new venue is opening in Bushwick. Brooklyn Made, located at 428 Troutman St, opens its doors on September 30. The 500-capacity space will be operated through a partnership between Anthony Makes (the former president of Live Nation's New York office, who also used to work at Bowery Presents) and Kelly Winrich of Delta Spirit. Their company, Brooklyn Made Presents, also books Manhattan's United Palace Theater and Canandaigua, NY's CMAC Amphitheater.

"This venue is truly the headquarters for Brooklyn Made Presents," Makes says. "Myself and my partner Kelly Winrich wanted to create the most amazing club and I know we’ve accomplished this with Brooklyn Made. The bells and whistles with this place are so far ahead of anything we’ve ever seen and we know - every single artist and fan that comes here - is going to be blown away by the experience."

New York Times reports that Winrich's family bought the building from Charlie Kaim of Williamsburg bar Maracuja in November for $9.4 million. Kaim had purchased the building, then a warehouse, in 2011, and spent eight years renovating it, intending to open a venue called Bushwick House of Music. The pandemic drove him to sell. "Time for some young blood in there," he told New York Times.

The lighting was designed by Jeremy Roth (Wilco, Nathaniel Rateliff, Mazzy Star), with sound by D&B Audiotechnik. Artists will be able to access a private outdoor pool and second level carriage house, and for attendees, a bar, Connie's, is connected to the music room. It will be open until 4 AM daily (non-show days included) and have access to an outdoor courtyard and second level roof deck. There's also a cafe next door, Standing Room, which will open at 7 AM and become a cocktail/wine/tapas bar in the afternoon and evening.

"Having played venues and festivals of all sizes across the world, there are a handful that really stick out," Winrich says. "Our aim is to make sure all artists that come through our rooms have an unforgettable experience. From hospitality, to sound, to lights - we want it all to be next level."

They've announced the initial lineup for the venue, which includes Jeff Tweedy (opening the venue with two nights of shows on September 30 and October 1), Greg Dulli, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Okkervil River and Damien Jurado, Spirit of the Beehive, Turnover, Ron Gallo and Becca Mancari, Steve Earle, Nathaniel Rateliffe, Band of Horses, Jesse Malin, Budos Band, Whitney, Alejandro Escovedo, Luna, The Soul Rebels, Guided by Voices (on New Year's Eve), Fucked Up, Reigning Sound, El Ten Eleven, and more. Tickets go on sale at noon on Friday, June 11, and you can see the lineup in full below.

UPDATE: Get tickets to all shows early on BrooklynVegan Presale, starting Tuesday June 8 at 12 PM ET. Check back here Tuesday morning for the password.

BROOKLYN MADE INITIAL LINEUP

September 30 Jeff Tweedy

October 1 Jeff Tweedy

October 2 Greg Dulli

October 4 Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

October 5 Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

October 6 Okkervil River (Solo) & Damien Jurado

October 7 Spirit Of The Beehive

October 12 Turnover

October 13 Turnover

October 14 Ron Gallo / Becca Mancari

October 15 Robert Finley

October 16 Steve Earle

October 17 A very special solo acoustic evening with Nathaniel Rateliff

October 18 Band Of Horses

October 19 Band Of Horses

October 20 Band Of Horses

October 22 City Of The Sun

October 23 Jesse Malin

October 28 Menahan Street Band

October 29 Budos Band

October 30 Budos Band

November 3 Whitney

November 4 Whitney

November 6 Aqueous

November 9 Alejandro Escovedo

November 12 Surfer Blood

November 13 Luna

November 18 Brandon “Taz” Niederauer

November 20 The Soul Rebels

December 10 Moon Hooch

December 31 Guided By Voices (Special New Year’s Eve Show)

January 22 Fucked Up

February 4 Memba

February 5 Aaron Frazer

March 15 Reigning Sound

April 23 El Ten Eleven

May 19 Reigning Sound