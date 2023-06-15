New ‘WHAM!’ Netflix documentary out in July (watch the trailer)

WHAM!, the iconic '80s due of George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley, are the subject of a new documentary, titled WHAM!, that will hit Netflix on July 5. It was directed by Chris Smith (American Movie, FYRE, The Yes Men) and features never-before-seen and rare footage. Here's the synopsis:

In 1982, the best of friends and still teenagers - George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley as WHAM! set out to conquer the world.By June of 1986 they played their very last gig at Wembley Stadium having done exactly that. Now for the very first time, told in their own words, the amazing story of how in four years they dominated the charts around the world with timeless and classic pop songs. Hit after hit - Club Tropicana, Wake Me Up Before You Go Go, Freedom, I’m Your Man and of course Last Christmas.

Their time in the spotlight was white-hot, becoming the very first western pop act to play in China.It was a time that both encapsulated and epitomised not just their youth, but also those of the many millions of fans that adored them. WHAM! is a feature length documentary that captures this magical time, from director Chris Smith (Tiger King, Sr.) and producers John Battsek (The Deepest Breath) and Simon Halfon (Supersonic) With unprecedented access to both George and Andrew’s personal archive including remarkable and never-before-seen footage, alongside rare, candid and previously unheard interviews, WHAM! charts their incredible journey from school friends to superstars.