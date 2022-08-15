The 2022 edition of the New York Comedy Festival runs November 7-13 at venues all over the city and, for the first time, Long Island. They've just announced the headliners, which include:

Also announced: Mo Amer, Shane Gillis, Jo Koy, Nurse Blake, Ms. Pat, JB Smoove, and Bassem Youssef. Tickets for all announced NY Comedy Fest shows are on presale now -- use password NYCF -- and go on sale to the general public on Friday, August 19 at noon.

There are lots more performers still to be announced. Check out the current schedule below.

2022 NEW YORK COMEDY FESTIVAL

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 9

· 7 PM – Jenny Slate at Town Hall

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 10

· 7 PM – Jimmy O. Yang at Town Hall

· 7 PM – Ms. Pat at Carolines on Broadway

· 8 PM – Jo Koy: Funny is Funny at Madison Square Garden

· 8 PM – Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend at Beacon Theatre

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 11

· 7 PM – John Mulaney: From Scratch at UBS Arena at Belmont Park

· 7 PM & 9:45 PM – Ms. Pat at Carolines on Broadway

· 7 PM – JB Smoove: The Physical Therapy Tour at Town Hall

· 7 PM – Bassem Youssef at BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center

· 7:30 PM – Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend at Beacon Theatre

· 9:45 PM – Shane Gillis at Town Hall

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 12

· 7 PM and 9:45 PM – Tracy Morgan: No Disrespect at Town Hall

· 7 PM & 9:45 PM – Ms. Pat at Carolines on Broadway

· 7:30 PM – Wanda Sykes Live at Beacon Theatre

· 8 PM – An Evening with Bill Maher at Hulu Theater at MSG

· 9:45 PM – Mo Amer at BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 13

· 7 PM – Nurse Blake: The PTO Tour at Town Hall