New York Comedy Festival announces 2023 lineup, expands to 10 days

The New York Comedy Festival is getting bigger this year, expanding from seven days to 10 days, happening November 3-12 at venues all over the city in all five boroughs.

This year's initial lineup has been announced, and includes Dave Attell, Bill Burr, Nicole Byer, Jimmy Carr, Margaret Cho, Tim Dillon, Giggly Squad, Ilana Glazer, Brett Goldstein, Nate Jackson, Anthony Jeselnik, Matteo Lane, Sam Morril, Nick Mullen & Adam Friedland, Atsuko Okatsuka, Pod Meets World, Donnell Rawlings, Jeff Ross, Robyn Schall, Daniel Sloss, Michelle Wolf, and more, with lots more events still to be announced.

Tickets for all announced shows go on sale Monday, July 17 at 11 AM.

Check out the initial NYCF lineup and schedule below.

THE 2023 NEW YORK COMEDY FESTIVAL SCHEDULE

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 3

· 7 p.m. – Daniel Sloss – CAN’T at Town Hall

· 8 p.m. – Take a Banana for the Ride: A One Man Show by Jeff Ross at The Venue at Hard Rock Hotel

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 4

· 7 PM & 9:45 p.m. – Take a Banana for the Ride: A One Man Show by Jeff Ross at The Venue at Hard Rock Hotel

· 8:00 p.m. – Ilana Glazer Live! at BAM

· 8:30 p.m. – Sam Morrill: The Class Act Tour at The Theater at Madison Square Garden

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 5

· 5 PM & 8 PM – Take a Banana for the Ride: A One Man Show by Jeff Ross at The Venue at Hard Rock Hotel

· 7 p.m. – The Robyn Schall Experience at Town Hall

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 8

· 7 p.m. – Margaret Cho: Live and LIVID! at Town Hall

· 9:45 p.m. – Nick Mullen & Adam Friedland Live at Town Hall

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 9

· 7 p.m. – Pod Meets World: The Kids Wanna Jump! Tour at Town Hall

· 7 p.m. – Donnell Rawlings at The Venue at Hard Rock Hotel

· 7 p.m. – Jimmy Carr: Terribly Funny at Carnegie Hall

· 8 p.m. – Giggly Squad at the Beacon Theatre

· 9:45 p.m. – Nate Jackson: I’ll Do It Myself

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 10

· 7 p.m. & 9:45 p.m. – Donnell Rawlings at The Venue at the Hard Rock Hotel

· 7 p.m. – Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life at the Beacon Theatre

· 7 p.m. – Anthony Jeselnik: Bones and All at Carnegie Hall

· 7 p.m. – Michelle Wolf: It’s Great to Be Here at Town Hall

· 8 p.m. – Bill Burr Live at Madison Square Garden

· 8 p.m. – Nicole Byer at Apollo Theater

· 9:45 p.m. – Dave Attell and Friends at Town Hall

· 9:45 p.m. – Tim Dillon: American Royalty at Carnegie Hall

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 11

· 7 p.m. – Atsuko Okatsuka: Full Grown Tour at Town Hall

· 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. – Donnell Rawlings at The Venue at the Hard Rock Hotel

· 8 p.m. – Matteo Lane: The Al Dente Tour at Carnegie Hall