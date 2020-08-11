New York Comic Con 2020 officially cancelled

This news doesn't come as a surprise to us, unfortunately, but just in case there was any doubt, the 2020 edition of New York Comic Con, scheduled to happen from Thursday, October 8 through Sunday, October 11, has officially been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Lance Fensterman, president of con producers ReedPOP, announced the news in a statement:

We are thoroughly disappointed that we can’t gather together, in-person for the New York Comic Con we love to build and our fans love to revel in. We look forward to this weekend all year long, just like you, and with this being our 15th edition, we were particularly excited. I will miss walking up and down artist alley and seeing friends that I’ve made since we were in the basement at the Javits Center. While this year will definitely be a different experience, we are going to look to bring the best and most engaging event to our fans, exhibitors, and studios through our partnership with YouTube.

As mentioned, ReedPOP is holding a virtual con, Metaverse, from August 13-16, with panels, Q&As, meet and greets, a virtual marketplace, and more, including Tom DeLonge talking UFOs.

In addition, on the dates that NYCC would've been held, their YouTube channel will broadcast panels and other material, including contributions from Starz (American Gods), CBS All Access (Star Trek Universe), DreamWorks Animation, Hulu, FX, and more. Stay tuned for more on that.

Relive NYCC 2019 through the pictures below.